National Football League 2024 NFL Playoff odds: Best bets for Packers-49ers, Buccaneers-Lions Published Jan. 19, 2024 5:20 p.m. ET

Right size, wrong shape on the Rams moneyline last Sunday.

I felt good about it — especially at +140 — and Los Angeles went out and racked up 425 yards of total offense against the Detroit Lions. The problem is that the Rams kicked three field goals inside the red zone and lost by a point.

"Kicking is for losers," as my buddy John Murray from the Westgate SuperBook always says.

I’ve got three more football bets for the NFL’s divisional round this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5, O/U 50.5)

We know what San Francisco can do when rested.

I go back to early November when the Niners (5-3) hit the bye week at the best possible time. They had lost three straight games, and star wideout Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams were banged up. The Niners shot out of the bye like a cannonball and blasted the Jaguars 34-3 in Jacksonville.

They're just as rested and recovered in this spot.

Green Bay is clearly the "public darling" heading into the weekend after nobody wanted to bet ‘em last week in Dallas. Funny how that works, isn’t it? Packers quarterback Jordan Love appears to be a keeper, but it’s very difficult to go on the road twice in a row and deliver as a big underdog.

It's worth noting that longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White makes the game Niners -12 with his power ratings.

I also expect points early. Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur both thrive in the first half with their schematics and play calling, and these offenses have plenty of firepower. This has all the makings of a 20-10 or 21-7 score at the half.

PICK: 49ers (-9.5) to win by more than 9.5 points

PICK: Over 24.5 points scored in the first half

Packers vs. 49ers, Bucs vs. Lions gambling odds and best bets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-6.5, O/U 49)

First off, I will pounce on the Bucs if I can get +7.

The market is painted Detroit -6.5 right now, and there’s really no reason to rush if you like the dog. Circa Sports touched 7 on Thursday morning, and it didn’t last very long. Just know if +7 is available this weekend, I’ll add it.

Meanwhile, this is a great matchup for Mike Evans. The Lions secondary is nothing special, and Evans is a threat to fly over this line on three or four catches. I also don’t care that he dropped a 48-yard touchdown last week.

Let’s buy the Evans dip and hope Baker Mayfield feeds him.

PICK: Mike Evans Over 70.5 receiving yards

2023 Record: (49-36-5, +9.2)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

