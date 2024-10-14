2024 NFL odds Week 7: Lines, spreads for all 15 games
Week 7 of the NFL season is nearly here.
Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 14.
(All times ET)
2024 NFL Week 7 Odds
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
BRONCOS @ SAINTS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)
Point spread: Broncos -1 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Saints -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
PATRIOTS @ JAGUARS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)
Point spread: Jaguars -4.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Patriots +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
SEAHAWKS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Seahawks +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
DOLPHINS @ COLTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Colts -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Dolphins +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
LIONS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Vikings -1.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Lions +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
EAGLES @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -3.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Giants +158 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Bills -8 (Bills favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Titans +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
BENGALS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Browns +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
TEXANS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Packers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Texans +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
RAIDERS @ RAMS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Raiders +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
PANTHERS @ COMMANDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Commanders -8 (Commanders favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Panthers +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined
CHIEFS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Chiefs -1 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); 49ers -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
JETS @ STEELERS (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, OCT. 21
RAVENS @ BUCCANEERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Buccaneers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHARGERS @ CARDINALS (9 p.m., ESPN+)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Cardinals +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40e total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
FOX Sports presents NFL at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, information
2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
Jason Kelce reveals what NFL rule change he wants to see next
-
Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, Roger Goodell says
Can Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix really lead their teams to the playoffs?
2024 NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Take Tampa Bay, Bengals, Jets to cover
-
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's updated Top 5 teams?
49ers WR Ricky Pearsall returning to practice for first time since shooting
-
FOX Sports presents NFL at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, information
2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
Jason Kelce reveals what NFL rule change he wants to see next
-
Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, Roger Goodell says
Can Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix really lead their teams to the playoffs?
2024 NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Take Tampa Bay, Bengals, Jets to cover
-
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's updated Top 5 teams?
49ers WR Ricky Pearsall returning to practice for first time since shooting