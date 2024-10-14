National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 7: Lines, spreads for all 15 games
Published Oct. 14, 2024 1:14 a.m. ET

Week 7 of the NFL season is nearly here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 14.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 7 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

BRONCOS @ SAINTS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Broncos -1 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Saints -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
New Orleans Saints
NO

PATRIOTS @ JAGUARS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Jaguars -4.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Patriots +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

SEAHAWKS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Seahawks +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

DOLPHINS @ COLTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Colts -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Dolphins +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Indianapolis Colts
IND

LIONS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -1.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Lions +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

EAGLES @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -3.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Giants +158 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Giants
NYG

TITANS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -8 (Bills favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Titans +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Buffalo Bills
BUF

BENGALS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Browns +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Cleveland Browns
CLE

TEXANS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Packers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Texans +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Green Bay Packers
GB

RAIDERS @ RAMS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Raiders +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

PANTHERS @ COMMANDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -8 (Commanders favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Panthers +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Washington Commanders
WAS

CHIEFS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chiefs -1 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); 49ers -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
San Francisco 49ers
SF

JETS @ STEELERS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

MONDAY, OCT. 21

RAVENS @ BUCCANEERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Buccaneers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

CHARGERS @ CARDINALS (9 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Cardinals +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40e total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:00 AM
ESPN+
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

