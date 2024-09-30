2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
With Week 4 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 5.
Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.
(All times ET)
2024 NFL Week 5 Odds
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
BUCCANEERS @ FALCONS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bucs cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bucs +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
JETS @ VIKINGS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
PANTHERS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Bears -192 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
RAVENS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bengals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
DOLPHINS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Patriots -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
BROWNS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Browns +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Bills -1 (Bills favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Texans -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
RAIDERS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
CARDINALS @ 49ERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Cardinals +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
PACKERS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Packers -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Rams +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
GIANTS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
COWBOYS @ STEELERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: Steelers -2 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
SAINTS @ CHIEFS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Saints +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
