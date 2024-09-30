National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
National Football League

2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games

Updated Sep. 30, 2024 1:00 a.m. ET

With Week 4 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 5. 

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 5 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BUCCANEERS @ FALCONS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bucs cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bucs +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

JETS @ VIKINGS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

PANTHERS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Bears -192 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Chicago Bears
CHI

RAVENS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bengals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

DOLPHINS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Patriots -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
New England Patriots
NE

BROWNS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Browns +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Washington Commanders
WAS

COLTS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

BILLS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -1 (Bills favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Texans -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Houston Texans
HOU

RAIDERS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Denver Broncos
DEN

CARDINALS @ 49ERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Cardinals +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

PACKERS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Packers -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Rams +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

GIANTS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

COWBOYS @ STEELERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Steelers -2 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

SAINTS @ CHIEFS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Saints +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

