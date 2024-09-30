National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games Updated Sep. 30, 2024 1:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Week 4 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 5.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 5 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BUCCANEERS @ FALCONS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bucs cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bucs +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

JETS @ VIKINGS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bears -192 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Bengals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

DOLPHINS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Patriots -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Browns +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -1 (Bills favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Bills -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Texans -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ 49ERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Cardinals +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

PACKERS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Packers -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Rams +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

GIANTS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

COWBOYS @ STEELERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Steelers -2 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

SAINTS @ CHIEFS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Saints +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

