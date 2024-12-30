National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 18: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
Week 18 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 30.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 18 Odds

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

BROWNS @ RAVENS (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -18 (Ravens favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -1800 favorites to win; Browns +1000 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ STEELERS (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -125 favorites to win; Steelers +105 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

PANTHERS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -8 (Falcons favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -425 favorites to win; Panthers +330 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ COWBOYS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -175 favorites to win; Cowboys +145 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ PACKERS (1 p..m, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Packers -9.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -395 favorites to win; Bears +310 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1 (Titans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Titans -112 favorites to win; Texans -108 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

JAGUARS @ COLTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colts -5 (Colts favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Colts -225 favorites to win; Jaguars +185 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bills -142 favorites to win; Patriots +120 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

GIANTS @ EAGLES  (1 p.m, CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -155 favorites to win; Giants +130 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Buccaneers -14 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -1050 favorites to win; Saints +675 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ BRONCOS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -520 favorites to win; Chiefs +390 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ RAIDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -218 favorites to win; Raiders +180 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -162 favorites to win; Rams +136 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

DOLPHINS @ JETS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -120 favorites to win; Jets +100 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ CARDINALS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: 49ers -1 (49ers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -110 favorites to win; Cardinals -110 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ LIONS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -148 favorites to win; Vikings +125 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

