National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 10: Lines, spreads for all 14 games Updated Nov. 3, 2024 11:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL season is on the horizon.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 3.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 10 Odds

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BENGALS @ RAVENS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Bengals +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

GIANTS @ PANTHERS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Giants -4.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Giants -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Panthers +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -7 (Bears favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bears -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Patriots +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Bills -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Colts +198 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ CHIEFS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Broncos +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Saints +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Buccaneers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Steelers +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -235 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.26 total); Jaguars +194 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

TITANS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -8.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Titans +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ COWBOYS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Cowboys +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ CARDINALS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -1 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

LIONS @ TEXANS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Lions -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Texans +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, NOV. 11

DOLPHINS @ RAMS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Rams -2.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Rams -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

