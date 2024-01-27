National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Lions play outdoors for first time in seven weeks Published Jan. 27, 2024 10:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lions roam the outdoors.

But the Detroit Lions will play outside Sunday for the first time in seven weeks when they play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Lions @ 49ers (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points; otherwise, Lions cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -348 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.87 total); Lions +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total: 52 points scored by both teams combined

The Lions (14-5 overall) are 4-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in outdoor games this season.

12/10: @ Bears 28, Lions 13 (Detroit -3.5)

11/12: Lions 41, @ Chargers 38 (Detroit -2.5)

10/22: @ Ravens 38, Lions 6 (Detroit +3.5)

10/15: Lions 20, @ Buccaneers 6 (Detroit -3.5)

9/28: Lions 34, @ Packers 20 (Detroit -2.5)

9/7: Lions 21, @ Chiefs 20 (Detroit +3.5)

49ers host Lions in NFC Championship Game: who wins?

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who started his career with the Los Angeles Rams (2016-20), is 34-35-2 ATS outdoors.

FOX Sports' Skip Bayless, host of "The Skip Bayless Show," said Detroit will have trouble at San Francisco. The weather is expected to be around 70 degrees.

Bayless predicts a 35-14 win for the home team.

"I think they're about to get exposed," Bayless said. "I think they've had a magical year, but it's going to make magic that they don't have up against the No. 1 offense in an NFC Championship Game out there on that turf where the weather is supposed to be beautiful.

"So there's not going to be any wet ball throwing problems for Brock Purdy."

Which matchup are you predicting for Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

