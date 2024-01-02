National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Josh Allen, Bills making late charge for AFC East title Updated Jan. 2, 2024 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Don't look now, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills — who were 6-6 heading into December — are making a move up the oddsboard to win their division.

The Bills are 10-6, having won four in a row and five of their past six.

They play at the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, and the winner will claim the AFC East title (Miami has already clinched a playoff berth).

The Bills opened the season as the favorites to win the AFC East at +100 after winning the division every year from 2020-22. Miami was +400 entering the season, behind the Bills and New England Patriots (+325).

But Buffalo struggled to find a rhythm, losing the opener and sitting at .500 heading into its bye week.

At 6-6, the Bills' odds to win the AFC East at that time were +1600. Miami was 9-3 and at -1200 to win the division.

Buffalo has since gone on a four-game win streak, while Miami has lost two of its past four. Allen ran for two touchdowns in Buffalo's 27-21 win over New England on Sunday.

Heading into the Week 18 showdown, the Bills are -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total) and the Dolphins +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total) to win the AFC East.

Bills @ Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -3 (Bills favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -156 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.41 total); Dolphins +132 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Total: 50 points scored by both teams combined

For the season, Allen is 355-for-541 passing (65.6%) for 3,947 yards, 27 touchdown passes, 16 interceptions and a 91.5 passer rating. He's added 457 yards on 96 carries (4.8 yards per carry) with 15 rushing touchdowns, second in the league.

Allen has accounted for a league-high 42 TDs total.

"To me, that's the most unknown stat of the year," FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich said. "If I were to ask 10 people who leads the NFL in touchdowns right now, I don't know that more than one would say Josh Allen."

FOX Sports' Craig Carton , host of "The Carton Show," hyped up Allen & Co. prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

"I think Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills go to the AFC Championship Game," Carton said. "I think they win the last two games, they get the division, and I think the Buffalo Bills are an AFC Championship squad. The Bills are playing really good football."

Here are some other odds for Allen and the Bills:

Win AFC: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Win Super Bowl LVIII: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Josh Allen wins MVP: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Allen wins Offensive Player of Year: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Do you think the Bills continue their hot run and claim the AFC East? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

