National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Laiatu Latu opens as favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year Published Apr. 19, 2024 9:57 a.m. ET

While the Chicago Bears are expected to select the generational offensive talent of the draft, bettors can also now try their hand at wagering on the next defensive star of the future.

Although the neophytes are still awaiting a new city to call home, as well as a handshake from Roger Goodell, FanDuel Sportsbook has already opened up the betting for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Can Alabama's Dallas Turner, the 2023 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, continue to wreak havoc on opposing offenses and claim top defensive rookie honors in the professional ranks?



Or will UCLA's Laiatu Latu take the trophy to add to the significant amount of defensive hardware he won in 2023 — Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award.

Last year, Turner's college teammate Will Anderson beat out Jalen Carter in a close competition for the top defensive rookie.

Is there a chance this season could be even more competitive?

Here's a look at the opening odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year via FanDuel Sportsbook, with insight from Rob Rang.

2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year: *

Laiatu Latu: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Dallas Turner: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jared Verse: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Quinyon Mitchell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Terrion Arnold: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cooper DeJean: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Byron Murphy: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chop Robinson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kool-Aid McKinstry: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nate Wiggins: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 4/18/24

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang thinks highly of Latu and ranks him No. 16 on his list of draft prospects.

"The most consistent edge rusher in college football in 2023, Latu comes with a pro-ready assortment of polished pass-rush moves, as well as prototypical size, strength and flexibility," Rang wrote.

"Some have concerns about a previous neck injury, but the tape and production (23.5 sacks in 25 games at UCLA) is undeniable."

However, the defensive player he ranks highest (12) on the board is Turner's Alabama teammate, Terrion Arnold, who has +1200 odds to win the award.

"A safety in high school, Arnold was quickly moved to cornerback with the Crimson Tide and emerged as arguably the best cornerback in the country," Rang explained.

"He was named an All-American in 2023, using his instincts and light feet to shadow receivers downfield and his active hands to break up 12 passes, intercepting five of them."

Previous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners

2023 Will Anderson Jr., Texans

2022 Sauce Gardner , Jets

2021 Michah Parsons , Cowboys

2020 Chase Young , Commanders

2019 Nick Bosa , 49ers

2018 Shaquille Leonard , Colts

2017 Marshon Lattimore , Saints

2016 Joey Bosa , Chargers

2015 Marcus Peters , Chiefs

2014 Aaron Donald , Rams

