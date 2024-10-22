National Football League
2024 NFL odds: Can the Kansas City Chiefs go undefeated?
Published Oct. 22, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET

The chatter has begun.

Kansas City is 6-0 on the year and the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, after the Vikings fell at home to the Lions in Week 7.

Can the Chiefs run the table?

Whether a team can go undefeated inevitably comes up each season, after an NFL squad or a few start the season hot. 

However, the way K.C. is doing it appears to be different.

To be clear, it's a long shot. DraftKings Sportsbook has posted the odds of K.C. not losing a game at +1000.

But again, this Chiefs team is winning games in ways it doesn't usually win them.

So far this season, Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes — a three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection — has been … subpar.

Mahomes is 16th in the league in passing yards (1,389). He has only six TDs and his eight interceptions are tied for the most in the league.

Only once this season has Mahomes had more TDs in a game than interceptions, and twice he's failed to throw a TD and tallied at least one interception in a game.

In addition, among several injuries on offense — Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco, most notably — Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game and has zero receiving touchdowns on the year.

Is this the most dangerous Chiefs team yet?

Still, K.C. hasn't lost.

And not only has it not lost, it has wins over Baltimore, Cincinnati and San Francisco.

In short, the Chiefs defense has been stellar, allowing 306.2 yards per game (tenth) and 17.2 points per game (fifth). 

K.C. has also pressured QBs on 29.5% of snaps (fourth) and its 67 QB pressures are tied for sixth-most in the league, despite being one of only 10 teams to play six games so far.

Could the Chiefs actually ride their defense — not their all-world quarterback — to an undefeated season?

They are a 10-point favorite against the Raiders in Week 8, meaning 7-0 appears likely.

After that, just 10 more wins to go.

