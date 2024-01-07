National Football League
2024 NFL Draft order: Every first-round pick as regular season concludes
National Football League

2024 NFL Draft order: Every first-round pick as regular season concludes

Published Jan. 7, 2024 8:04 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL regular season is over, so for fans of teams who did not make the playoffs, it is time to turn toward the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is the current NFL draft order for the entire first round, based on final records and tiebreakers after Week 18. The final 14 selections (in italics) will be finalized by the end of the postseason.

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Green Bay Packers
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  21. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  22. Los Angeles Rams
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Philadelphia Eagles
  26. Kansas City Chiefs
  27. Houston Texans) (via Cleveland Browns)
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Miami Dolphins
  30. Dallas Cowboys
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Baltimore Ravens

