2024 NFL Draft odds: Who will Commanders, Broncos and Jets select?

Once one NFL season ends, a new one begins almost immediately.

The Super Bowl ended just under two weeks ago and bettors have already turned their attention toward the NFL Draft.

And since the draft is on the horizon, that means the combine is right around the corner. As a matter of fact, the scouting combine begins in just over a week.

Let's get a round of applause for more football.

Essentially, the combine plus the draft means that NFL odds are posted at most sportsbooks and are already getting some action from bettors looking to make a few bucks during the "off" season.

With that in mind, I've got some best bets as we head into this next phase of the NFL calendar.

No. 2 overall pick to be Jayden Daniels +155

I’d love to loudly proclaim who the second overall pick will be, but I don’t know. No one knows.

Caleb Williams is going first overall. That much we know. Whether it’s to the Bears is still in question.

The Commanders, who pick second overall, could trade up to first for Williams. He is from the Washington D.C. area and new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury worked with Williams this past season at USC. If that happens, the Bears would move to No. 2 and draft the next highest-rated quarterback on their board. If that trade doesn’t happen and the Commanders keep the second pick, I could make a case for both of the remaining QBs to be drafted here.

Drake Maye is Josh Allen. He's a supreme athlete with a huge arm who can make all the throws, but needs some refinement in his game. Daniels' play is closer to what Kingsbury had when he was head coach for the Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech.

So, with no knowledge of what the Commanders are thinking and the very real possibility that Daniels has a higher grade than Maye, it might be worthwhile to take the plus money with Daniels over the favorite in Maye for the second pick.

PICK: Jayden Daniels (+155) as No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

Denver Broncos to draft J.J. McCarthy +600

It’s important during draft season to keep your ears and eyes open to information coming from trusted draft insiders.

When draft insiders tell you NFL teams view McCarthy much higher than the general public, they are prepping you for McCarthy to be drafted high.

It has been assumed — and rightfully so — that there are two tiers of QBs at the top of this draft. Williams, Maye and Daniels are in the top tier. Then McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are in Tier 2.

However, the information coming out before the combine has McCarthy closer to Tier 1 than 2, which is why he’s been mocked in the top 12 more often than Nix or Penix.

So, with that knowledge, I’d make a wager on him becoming a Denver Bronco.

Sean Payton needs a quarterback with the traits of Drew Brees to run his offense: quick and crisp decision-making with accuracy. When McCarthy decided to throw this season or when the offense relied on him, he showed the ability to play this way. This will attract Payton’s attention, and I think he’d fit perfect for the offense Payton wants to run.

McCarthy’s ability to play best when it mattered most this past season will also be something NFL teams will love about him. He can play well in those high pressure situations.

PICK: Denver Broncos (+600) to draft J.J. McCarthy

New York Jets to draft Brock Bowers +900

The favorite to land Georgia tight end in the draft is the Los Angeles Chargers. However, I do not think Jim Harbaugh is forgoing an opportunity to draft the best OT in the draft at five.

The next four teams are unlikely to draft a tight end. The Giants and Titans need offensive linemen and a wide receiver. The Falcons have Kyle Pitts, and the Bears will be looking to scoop up the last remaining elite wide receiver of the group. That leaves the Jets at No. 10 with a decision.

Do we go offensive line or skill position to help Aaron Rodgers? If Rodgers has a choice, I think Bowers is the guy — especially if the Jets shore up their offensive line in free agency. Adding a playmaker like Bowers, who is a tight end-receiver combo, will help the Jets offense reach its full potential.

It’s also worth noting that most of the top-tier offenses in the NFL employ a dynamic tight end, which is what Bowers will be.

PICK: New York Jets (+900) to draft Brock Bowers

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

