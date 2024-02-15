2024 NFL Draft odds: Which team will select Marvin Harrison Jr.?
All signs indicate USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first pick in April's NFL Draft, either by the Chicago Bears or another team that trades up to the top spot.
North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are two other quarterbacks who are candidates to get their names called early in the draft.
So where does that leave Ohio State All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.? Many mock drafts have Harrison being the first non-QB selected.
RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft odds: Bears huge favorites to draft Caleb Williams
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison brings an impressive résumé to the NFL. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver this season and was a two-time unanimous All-American.
Harrison finished his three seasons at Ohio State with 150 catches for 2,495 yards (16.6 yards per catch) and 31 touchdowns.
And, he's the son of NFL royalty. His father was a Hall of Fame receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and a favorite target of quarterback Peyton Manning.
Here are the latest odds on the team to draft Harrison, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
WHICH TEAM WILL DRAFT MARVIN HARRISON JR.: *
Arizona Cardinals: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
New England Patriots: +275 (bet $10 to win $26.67 total)
Chicago Bears: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Washington Commanders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Los Angeles Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
New York Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Tennessee Titans: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
* odds as of 2/15/2024
Barring a trade, it makes sense for the Cardinals to select Harrison, said Keyshawn Johnson, co-host of "Undisputed."
Arizona's last 1,000-yard receiver was DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 (1,407).
"The problem, though, If Marvin Harrison does not go No. 1, sitting at four I believe right now is Arizona," said Johnson, who caught 814 passes for 10,571 yards and 64 touchdowns from 1996-2006.
"Arizona needs a big receiver and a guy like that."
While the Cards sit at the top of the oddsboard, the Pats (from +470 to +275) and Commanders (from +2900 to +1000) saw their odds shorten dramatically.
Washington picks second, and New England picks third.
Which team do you think will draft Marvin Harrison Jr.? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
