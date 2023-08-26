2024 NFL Draft odds: Caleb Williams No. 1 pick odds after Shane Waldron news
It's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, especially if you are a fan of the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick.
The Bears are expected to inject some new blood into their offense and hire Seahawks assistant Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator.
Quarterback Caleb Williams' odds to be the No. 1 pick remained at -1200 after the Waldron news.
NFL Media reported last week that USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury — who was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22 — was the top candidate to become Bears OC.
The Kingsbury reports immediately caused the No. 1 pick odds to shift drastically due to Kingsbury's affiliation with Williams, the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft.
Williams' odds to go No. 1 sat at -500 before the Kingsbury interview news.
While Williams recently declared for the draft, he has been considered the favorite to be the first overall pick for over a year.
Everyone knows the Bears are desperately looking for their quarterback of the future. The team has big decisions coming up, figuring out what to do with both their pick and current signal caller, Justin Fields.
Here are the current odds for the No. 1 pick in April's draft: *
Caleb Williams: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)
Drake Maye: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Marvin Harrison Jr.: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jayden Daniels: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Michael Penix Jr.: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Bo Nix: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
J.J. McCarthy: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
JC Latham: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Joe Alt: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Laiatu Latu: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Jared Verse: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Dallas Turner: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Olumuyiwa Fashanu: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Brock Bowers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
* odds as of 1/22/2024
Maye's odds lengthened to +750 from +600, while the odds for Harrison and Daniels remained steady.
In other words, there will be a wealth of signal-callers to choose from toward the top of the draft.
Is it worth betting on Williams to go No. 1 at this price?
FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz discussed that very subject on an episode of "Bear Bets."
"I think there's a point where the number comes crashing down because of the combine or stuff gets leaked out," Schwartz said. "This number is not going to stay at -1200. There's going to be a period where everyone convinces themselves that Drake Maye is that guy. Maybe it's a great Pro Day or a great combine, or he interviews well, and someone leaks out the Bears are thinking about taking Drake Maye/ trading up for him."
It's also worth mentioning that Chicago has the ninth overall pick and could trade either or both picks if they decide to stick with Fields.
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
