NFL Divisional Round Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford

Jackson and Baltimore are gonna run the ball in the cold Buffalo weather. Will Stafford be able to throw against a stingy Philadelphia defense? I think some, but certainly not up and down the field. The Lions will welcome David Montgomery back into the fold, which could mean more handoffs from Goff. Here's to betting on a vintage Mahomes performance, at home against Houston, despite chilly weather.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Commanders, Lions, Rams, Eagles

The Eagles offense was by no means humming last weekend, but the last time Philly played the Rams, it was humming. And I think it can have a repeat performance on a cold Philadelphia day against L.A. coming in on short rest. As for Commanders-Lions, I think Detroit — at home and favored to win the Super Bowl, even over Kansas City — is a juggernaut that an upstart Washington team is not ready to handle quite yet.

Prediction: Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Rams

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin

That Lions secondary is nothing to write home about. Detroit allowed the third-most passing yards per game during the regular season. Shocking considering its regular-season success. I think Jayden Daniels will have some success through the air, connecting with his favorite target in McLaurin.

Prediction: Terry McLaurin

4. Which of the following will occur?

Jahmyr Gibbs 90+ rushing yards

Jayden Daniels 2+ passing TDs

Bills defeat Ravens

None

Taking out a meaningless Week 18 game in which he barely played, Daniels has thrown two or more touchdowns in six consecutive meaningful games. I know that Aaron Glenn's defense put the clamps on Minnesota in Week 18, but the Rams did the same thing in the wild-card round. I think Daniels presents a daunting challenge for the Lions defense, and the Commanders will put up points.

Prediction: Jayden Daniels 2+ passing TDs

5. Rank the QBs by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels

This is arguably the hardest question of the season, because all four of these QBs will need to use their legs this weekend in order for their teams to win. Let's look at it this way: Hurts and Jackson have superstar running backs to hand the ball to, Allen has a star running back, and Daniels has good running backs. Let's rank based on that assessment.

Prediction: Daniels, Allen, Jackson, Hurts

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Commanders win or lose by 9 points or fewer OR Lions win by 10 points or more

This is a huge spread for a playoff game, but when you look at what the Lions did this regular season, it makes more sense. Eight of their 15 wins came by 10 points or more. For context, the Vikings won 14 games and five of those wins came by 10 points or more. Kansas City won 15 games and four of those wins came by 10 points or more. The Commanders will be game with their young star QB, but Detroit will win comfortably in the end.

Prediction: Lions win by 10 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Lions 31, Commanders 17

