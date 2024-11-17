National Football League 2024 Fantasy football: Taysom Hill puts on historic showing Updated Nov. 17, 2024 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The Saints put on a show in a 35-14 win against the Browns.

After losing seven straight games, New Orleans has recorded back-to-back wins under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. Derek Carr finished 21-of-27 for 248 pass yards and two touchdown throws, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling recording 87 receiving yards and Alvin Kamara totaling 89 yards from scrimmage.

But while the Saints earned a much-needed win behind the usual suspects' performances, he wasn't the most impressive player on the field on Sunday.

Taysom Hill was out of this world.

The seventh-year hybrid tight end had one of the most unique stat-lines seen in recent memory. He finished one-of-two for 18 pass yards and an interception, recorded seven carries for 138 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, had eight receptions for 50 yards, and recorded one fumble.

This made us think, just where does this performance rank from a fantasy football perspective? We broke down the numbers and found that Hill's performance ranks in the top five single-game performances among all tight ends over the last 20 seasons.

Whether you look at it from a half-point points per reception (PPR) standpoint, full-point PPR viewpoint, or use the standard fantasy scoring method— Hill's stat-line ranks top five in all three since 2000.

His 138 rushing yards are the most in NFL history by a tight end, and he became the first non-running back ever with 130+ rushing yards and 50+ receiving yards in a game. Hill is also the first player since at least 1950 to score multiple scrimmage touchdowns in a game with at least one catch, one completion, one interception, and one lost fumble to go with it.

FOX Sports Research broke down the top 10 fantasy stat-lines from tight ends since 2005, from all three scoring viewpoints. Let's take a look:

Top TE Outputs

Since 2005 (Full-point PPR)

1. Darren Waller (2020 vs Jets): 45.0

13 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

2. Antonio Gates (2005 vs Chiefs): 42.5

10 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

3. Rob Grownkowsk (2014 vs Bears): 41.9

9 receptions, 149 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 2 two-point conversions

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

10 receptions, 191 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

14 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

15 receptions, 183 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 8 rush yards

8 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, one two-point conversion

10. George Kittle (2021 vs Seahawks): 39.6

9 receptions, 181 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 5 rush yards

Top TE Outputs

Since 2005 (Half-point PPR)

1. Darren Waller (2020 vs Jets): 38.5

13 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

2. Taysom Hill (2024 vs Browns): 37.5

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

3. Antonio Gates (2005 vs Chiefs): 37.5

10 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

4. Rob Grownkowsk (2014 vs Bears): 37.4

9 receptions, 149 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

5. Mark Andrews (2021 vs Colts): 36.2

11 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 2 two-point conversions

6. Travis Kelce (2021 vs Chargers): 36.1

10 receptions, 191 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

7. T.J. Hockenson (2022 vs Seahawks): 35.9

8 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, one two-point conversion

8. George Kittle (2021 vs Seahawks): 35.1

9 receptions, 181 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 5 rush yards

9. Vernon Davis (2013 vs Cardinals): 34.0

8 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

10. Evan Engram (2022 vs Titans): 33.7

11 receptions, 162 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Top TE Outputs

Since 2005 (Standard)

1. Taysom Hill (2024 vs Browns): 33.5

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

2. Rob Grownkowsk (2014 vs Bears): 32.9

9 receptions, 149 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

3. Antonio Gates (2005 vs Chiefs): 32.5

10 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

4. Darren Waller (2020 vs Jets): 32

13 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5. T.J. Hockenson (2022 vs Seahawks): 31.9

8 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, one two-point conversion

6. Travis Kelce (2021 vs Chargers): 31.1

10 receptions, 191 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

7. Mark Andrews (2021 vs Colts): 30.7

11 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 2 two-point conversions

8. George Kittle (2021 vs Seahawks): 30.6

9 receptions, 181 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 5 rush yards

9. Vernon Davis (2013 vs Cardinals): 30.0

8 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

10. Blake Jarwin (2018 vs Giants): 29.9

7 receptions, 119 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

