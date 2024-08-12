National Football League
Bills' Josh Allen favored to lead league in most interceptions thrown
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen favored to lead league in most interceptions thrown

Published Aug. 12, 2024 6:14 p.m. ET

The NFL season is almost here, which means that it's time for bettors to start focusing on how well — or how poorly — some of the league's starting quarterbacks will fare on the field.

Specifically, fans can now wager on which quarterback will throw the most interceptions in 2024.

Currently, Buffalo's Josh Allen is the favorite at +800 to throw the most picks. In 2023, he had the second-most INTs with 18 — three fewer than the picks' leader Sam Howell.

However, it's not all doom for Allen in the odds market; the Bills signal caller also has some of the shortest odds to win league MVP at +900.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the list of QBs near the top of the betting board to have the most interceptions at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MOST REGULAR SEASON INTERCEPTIONS THROWN: *

Josh Allen, Bills: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Caleb Williams, Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Will Levis, Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Derek Carr, Saints: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Bo Nix, Broncos: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Matthew Stafford, Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Jordan Love, Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 8/12/24

Behind Allen on the oddsboard in this spot is Washington's Jayden Daniels. 

But when it comes to interceptions, the rookie out of LSU only threw four in 2023 and 20 over the course of his five-year collegiate career, which included three seasons at Arizona State.

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote this about Daniels recently: 

"There's been a feeling all summer long at the Commanders camp in Ashburn, Virginia, that they've finally found the one who will put an end to all the madness. They're all starting to believe that Jayden Daniels is for real."

Giants HC Brian Daboll says he would have traded up to draft QB Jayden Daniels

Giants HC Brian Daboll says he would have traded up to draft QB Jayden Daniels

Another rookie rounds out the top three, and that's 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

In each of his two seasons at USC, Williams threw five picks. Before he suited up as a Trojan, he threw four while starting at Oklahoma.

But despite being third in the market to throw the most interceptions, according to reports, Williams is winning over the locker room.

Caleb Williams finishes with 95 yards in Bears debut vs. Bills

Caleb Williams finishes with 95 yards in Bears debut vs. Bills

"I love what teammates are saying about him because you can't fool teammates," host Colin Cowherd said on "The Herd." "DJ Moore said, ‘outstanding.’ Cole Kmet — the tight end — said, ‘second to none.’

"Don't allow your feelings to get in the way of the truth here," Cowherd noted regarding Williams' upside. "The arm, the movement, the confidence — it's just different."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes