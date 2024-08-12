National Football League Bills' Josh Allen favored to lead league in most interceptions thrown Published Aug. 12, 2024 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL season is almost here, which means that it's time for bettors to start focusing on how well — or how poorly — some of the league's starting quarterbacks will fare on the field.

Specifically, fans can now wager on which quarterback will throw the most interceptions in 2024.

Currently, Buffalo's Josh Allen is the favorite at +800 to throw the most picks. In 2023, he had the second-most INTs with 18 — three fewer than the picks' leader Sam Howell.

However, it's not all doom for Allen in the odds market; the Bills signal caller also has some of the shortest odds to win league MVP at +900.

Let's dive into the list of QBs near the top of the betting board to have the most interceptions at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MOST REGULAR SEASON INTERCEPTIONS THROWN: *

Josh Allen, Bills: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Caleb Williams, Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Levis, Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Derek Carr, Saints: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bo Nix, Broncos: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Matthew Stafford, Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jordan Love, Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 8/12/24

Behind Allen on the oddsboard in this spot is Washington's Jayden Daniels.

But when it comes to interceptions, the rookie out of LSU only threw four in 2023 and 20 over the course of his five-year collegiate career, which included three seasons at Arizona State.

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote this about Daniels recently:

"There's been a feeling all summer long at the Commanders camp in Ashburn, Virginia, that they've finally found the one who will put an end to all the madness. They're all starting to believe that Jayden Daniels is for real."

Giants HC Brian Daboll says he would have traded up to draft QB Jayden Daniels

Another rookie rounds out the top three, and that's 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

In each of his two seasons at USC, Williams threw five picks. Before he suited up as a Trojan, he threw four while starting at Oklahoma.

But despite being third in the market to throw the most interceptions, according to reports, Williams is winning over the locker room.

Caleb Williams finishes with 95 yards in Bears debut vs. Bills

"I love what teammates are saying about him because you can't fool teammates," host Colin Cowherd said on "The Herd." "DJ Moore said, ‘outstanding.’ Cole Kmet — the tight end — said, ‘second to none.’

"Don't allow your feelings to get in the way of the truth here," Cowherd noted regarding Williams' upside. "The arm, the movement, the confidence — it's just different."



