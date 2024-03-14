National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities? Published Mar. 14, 2024 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For fans and bettors, the NFL offseason is now almost as exciting as the regular season … almost.

From veterans signing huge new deals to notable players being released, there has been no shortage of news coming out of the league.

Some of the biggest news, however, has revolved around a few high-profile quarterbacks and running backs signing with new teams.

At the end of February, bettors could wager on these players' next team odds. Now, they can dig into the markets for how each player will fare with their new franchises.

Let's take a look at the odds for a few stars who will be headlining in new cities come Week 1 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).

KIRK COUSINS

New team: Atlanta Falcons

2023-24 stats (Minnesota Vikings — 8 games): 2,331 passing yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage, 103.8 passer rating

Regular-season specials: *

4,000+ regular-season passing yards: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

4,500+ regular-season passing yards: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

30+ regular-season passing TDs: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

35+ regular-season passing TDs: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

40+ regular-season passing TDs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season passing yards: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season passing TDs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What history says: Cousins has never led the league in passing yards or passing touchdowns. In his 12-year career, he's seven times thrown for 4,000 yards or more, and he's thrown for 30-plus touchdowns three times. He's never reached 40 passing touchdowns.

RUSSELL WILSON

New Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

2023-24 stats (Denver Broncos — 15 games): 3,070 passing yards, 26 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage, 98 passer rating

Regular-season specials: *

3,500+ regular-season passing yards: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

4,000+ regular-season passing yards: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

4,500+ regular-season passing yards: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

25+ regular-season passing TDs: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

30+ regular-season passing TDs: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

35+ regular-season passing TDs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season passing yards: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season passing TDs: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What history says: Wilson has thrown for over 3,500 yards six times and over 4,000 yards four times in his 12-year career. He has never thrown for more than 4,500 yards in a season. He's thrown for 25 or more TDs nine times, over 30 TDs five times, and for 35 or more twice. He led the league in passing TDs once and has never led the league in passing yards.

Did Saquon Barkley make the right decision leaving the Giants?

SAQUON BARKLEY

New Team: Philadelphia Eagles

2023-24 stats (New York Giants — 14 games): 247 carries, 962 rushing yards, 6 TDs

Regular-season specials: *

Score 6+ regular-season rushing TDs: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Score 8+ regular-season rushing TDs: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Score 10+ regular-season rushing TDs: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Score 12+ regular-season rushing TDs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Record 500+ regular-season rushing yards: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Record 1,000+ regular-season rushing yards: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Record 1,250+ regular-season rushing yards: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season rushing yards: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lead NFL in regular-season rushing TDs: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

What history says: Barkley has rushed for over 500 yards in a season five times, over 1,000 yards three times and over 1,250 yards twice during his six-year career. He's rushed for six or more TDs four times, over eight TDs twice and 10 or more TDs twice. He's never rushed for 12 or more touchdowns. He has never led the league in rushing yards or touchdowns.

DERRICK HENRY

New Team: Baltimore Ravens

2023-24 stats (Tennessee Titans — 17 games): 280 carries, 1,167 rushing yards, 12 TDs

Score 10+ regular-season rushing TDs: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Score 12+ regular-season rushing TDs: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Record 1,000+ regular-season rushing yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What history says: Henry has rushed for 10 or more TDs six times, 12 or more five times and more than 15 twice in his eight-year career. He's rushed for over 1,000 yards five times and over 1,250 yards three times.

* odds as of 3/14/24

