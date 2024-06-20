National Football League
2024-2025 NFL odds: Patriots make history as underdog in all 17 games
Updated Jun. 20, 2024 11:55 a.m. ET

After two decades of NFL dominance, topped off by a few years of mediocrity, oddsmakers have very low expectations for the New England Patriots next season. 

Now low? 

Check this out:

After only winning four games last year, the Patriots' 2024-2025 Over/Under win total is set at 4.5. Right now, the Pats are tied for second-longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl (+15000). 

In addition, they are +900 to make the playoffs and +2500 to win the AFC East. 

Lastly, after 24 years as the leader of the most decorated dynasty of the NFL's Super Bowl era, Bill Belicheck will not be the head coach next season. 

Instead, Jerod Mayo will take over at the helm for New England. Mayo was on Bill Belichick's staff as the inside linebackers coach for five seasons. Over that span, the defense finished in the top-10 in total defense four times.

Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to talk Patriots, Belichick

New England parted ways with former No. 15 pick Mac Jones this offseason, ending the quarterback's three-year tenure with the Pats by trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, veteran QB Jacoby Brissett is -350 to be the Week 1 starter, while Maye is at +255. 

