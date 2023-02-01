National Football League NFL odds: A historical look at Super Bowl Over/ Unders 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Gamblers love scouring previous results to see if a betting trend exists.

Take the Over/Under (O/U) (or Total), for instance, which is the combined point total of the two teams compared to the line set by the sportsbooks, including FOX Bet.

Pouring over the results of the previous 55 Super Bowls (Super Bowl I did not have an O/U line) reveals an all-time tally of:

Under 28.

Over 27.

Wow, the sportsbooks are pretty good at setting the Super Bowl O/U line!

The Total for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is currently set at 50.5.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Over/Under 50.5 (at FOX Bet)

Over 50.5 (-105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 50.5 (-118, bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Here's a look at the past Super Bowl Over/Under history:

Super Bowl LVI: Under (49.5 – Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV: Under (56 – Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV: Under (53 – Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII: Under (55.5 – Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII: Over (49 – Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI: Over (57.5 – Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl L: Under (43 – Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX: Over (47.5 – Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII: Over (47.5 – Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII: Over (48 – Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI: Under (53 – Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV: Over (45 – Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XLIV: Under (57 – Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII: Over (46 – Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII: Under (55 – Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI: Under (47 – Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL: Under (47 – Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXIX: Under (46.5 – Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Over (37.5 – Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII: Over (44 – Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI: Under (53 – Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV: Over (33 – Ravens 34, Giants 7)

Super Bowl XXXIV: Under (45 – Rams 23, Titans 16)

Super Bowl XXXIII: Over (52.5 – Broncos 34, Falcons 19)

Super Bowl XXXII: Over (49 – Broncos 31, Packers 24)

Super Bowl XXXI: Over (49 – Packers 35, Patriots 21)

Super Bowl XXX: Under (51 – Cowboys 27, Steelers 17)

Super Bowl XXIX: Over (53.5 – 49ers 49, Chargers 26)

Super Bowl XXVIII: Under (50.5 – Cowboys 30, Bills 13)

Super Bowl XXVII: Over (44.5 – Cowboys 52, Bills 17)

Super Bowl XXVI: Over (49 – Washington 37, Bills 24)

Super Bowl XXV: Under (40.5 – Giants 20, Bills 19)

Super Bowl XXIV: Over (48 – 49ers 55, Broncos 10)

Super Bowl XXIII: Under (48 – 49ers 20, Bengals 16)

Super Bowl XXII: Over (47 – Washington 42, Broncos 10)

Super Bowl XXI: Over (40 – Giants 39, Broncos 20)

Super Bowl XX: Over (37.5 – Bears 46, Patriots 10)

Super Bowl XIX: Over (53.5 – 49ers 38, Dolphins 16)

Super Bowl XVIII: Under (48 – Raiders 38, Washington 9)

Super Bowl XVII: Over (36.5 – Washington 27, Dolphins 17)

Super Bowl XVI: Under (48 – 49ers 26, Bengals 21)

Super Bowl XV: Under (37.5 – Raiders 27, Eagles 10)

Super Bowl XIV: Over (36 – Steelers 31, Rams 19)

Super Bowl XIII: Over (37 – Steelers 35, Cowboys 31)

Super Bowl XII: Under (39 – Cowboys 27, Broncos 10)

Super Bowl XI: Over (38 – Raiders 34, Vikings 14)

Super Bowl X: Over (36 – Steelers 21, Cowboys 17)

Super Bowl IX: Under (33 – Steelers 16, Vikings 6)

Super Bowl VIII: Under (33 – Dolphins 24, Vikings 7)

Super Bowl VII: Under (33 – Dolphins 14, Washington 7)

Super Bowl VI: Under (34 – Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3)

Super Bowl V: Under (36 – Colts 16, Cowboys 13)

Super Bowl IV: Under (39 – Chiefs 23, Vikings 7)

Super Bowl III: Under (40 – Jets 16, Colts 7)

Super Bowl II: Over (43 – Packers 33, Raiders 14)

Super Bowl 1: No O/U (Packers 35, Chiefs 10)

Looking at the Super Bowl Total history, a couple of noteworthy items emerged:

The Under has hit in the past four Super Bowls.

In Super Bowl LIII, the 16 combined points (Patriots 13, Rams 3) was the lowest in Super Bowl history.

There has yet to be a shutout in the Super Bowl.

The highest combined scoring output in Super Bowl history came in Super Bowl XXIX when the 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26. The 75 combined points zoomed past the O/U of 53.5.

The golden era for Under bettors was between Super Bowl III after the 1968 season and Super Bowl IX after the 1974 season when the Under hit seven years in a row.

The golden era for Over bettors was between Super Bowl XIX after the 1984 season and Super Bowl XXII after the 1987 season when the Over hit four years in a row. That came in the middle of a time when the Over hit six times in eight Super Bowls (Super Bowls XVII-XXIV), matching the run between Super Bowls XLV-LII.

Super Bowls VII-IX had the same O/U of 33 points. The Under hit each time.

The closest "sweats" for bettors were a pair of half-point covers on the Over for Super Bowl XXXIII (52.5 – Denver 34, Atlanta 19) and XIX (53.5 – San Francisco 38, Miami 16), and a half-point cover on the Under for Super Bowl XV (37.5, Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10).

