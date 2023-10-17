2023 NFL Week 6 betting recap, odds: Unders, home favorites SU dominate
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 6?
Home favorites went 7-1 straight (SU) and the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) hit in 11 of the 14 games.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest (Note: The Ravens-Titans game was played in London and therefore excluded from "home" and "away" records below):
Favorites ATS: 10-5
Covered: Lions, Dolphins, Vikings, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Rams, Raiders, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Bills, Saints, Eagles, Falcons
Underdogs ATS: 5-10
Covered: Commanders, Texans, Browns, Giants, Jets
Did not cover: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Colts, Patriots, Bears, Seahawks, Titans, Panthers, Broncos, Chargers
Home teams ATS: 9-5
Covered: Texans, Dolphins, Browns, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams
Did not cover: Bills, Buccaneers, Bears, Falcons, Chargers
Road teams ATS: 5-9
Covered: Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Lions, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos
Home teams SU: 10-4
Win: Texans, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, Raiders, Jaguars, Rams, Jets, Chiefs
Loss: Buccaneers, Falcons, Bears, Chargers
Road teams SU : 4-10
Win: Commanders, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys
Loss: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Giants, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos
Home favorites ATS: 6-2
Covered: Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, Bengals, Raiders
Did not cover: Bills, Falcons
Home underdogs ATS: 3-3
Covered: Texans, Jets, Browns
Did not cover: Bears, Buccaneers, Chargers
Home favorites SU: 7-1
Win: Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, Raiders
Loss: Falcons
Home underdogs SU: 3-3
Win: Texans, Browns, Jets
Loss: Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers
Road favorites ATS: 3-3
Covered: Lions, Vikings, Cowboys
Did not cover: Saints, Eagles, 49ers
Road underdogs ATS: 2-6
Covered: Giants, Commanders
Did not cover: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Colts, Patriots, Seahawks
Biggest underdog to cover: Giants (+15.5 against Bills)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Browns (+9.5 against 49ers)
Home Over/Under: 3-11
Over: Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars
Under: Texans, Bills, Buccaneers, Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Rams, Falcons, Chargers
Road Over/Under: 3-11
Over: 49ers, Colts, Panthers
Under: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Lions, Saints, Vikings, Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 7? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
