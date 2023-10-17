National Football League 2023 NFL Week 6 betting recap, odds: Unders, home favorites SU dominate Published Oct. 17, 2023 10:27 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 6?

Home favorites went 7-1 straight (SU) and the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) hit in 11 of the 14 games.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest (Note: The Ravens-Titans game was played in London and therefore excluded from "home" and "away" records below):

Favorites ATS: 10-5

Covered: Lions, Dolphins, Vikings, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Rams, Raiders, Cowboys

Did not cover: 49ers, Bills, Saints, Eagles, Falcons

Underdogs ATS: 5-10

Covered: Commanders, Texans, Browns, Giants, Jets

Did not cover: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Colts, Patriots, Bears, Seahawks, Titans, Panthers, Broncos, Chargers

Home teams ATS: 9-5



Covered: Texans, Dolphins, Browns, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams

Did not cover: Bills, Buccaneers, Bears, Falcons, Chargers

Road teams ATS: 5-9



Covered: Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Lions, Cowboys

Did not cover: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the best team in the NFL?

Home teams SU: 10-4



Win: Texans, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, Raiders, Jaguars, Rams, Jets, Chiefs

Loss: Buccaneers, Falcons, Bears, Chargers

Road teams SU : 4-10



Win: Commanders, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys

Loss: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Giants, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos

Home favorites ATS: 6-2



Covered: Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, Bengals, Raiders

Did not cover: Bills, Falcons

Home underdogs ATS: 3-3

Covered: Texans, Jets, Browns

Did not cover: Bears, Buccaneers, Chargers

Home favorites SU: 7-1

Win: Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, Raiders

Loss: Falcons

Home underdogs SU: 3-3

Win: Texans, Browns, Jets

Loss: Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers

NFL Rankings: Jared Goff leads Lions' rise and Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins stay on top!

Road favorites ATS: 3-3

Covered: Lions, Vikings, Cowboys

Did not cover: Saints, Eagles, 49ers

Road underdogs ATS: 2-6



Covered: Giants, Commanders

Did not cover: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Colts, Patriots, Seahawks

Biggest underdog to cover: Giants (+15.5 against Bills)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Browns (+9.5 against 49ers)



Home Over/Under: 3-11



Over: Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars

Under: Texans, Bills, Buccaneers, Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Rams, Falcons, Chargers



Road Over/Under: 3-11

Over: 49ers, Colts, Panthers

Under: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Lions, Saints, Vikings, Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 7? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

