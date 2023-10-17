National Football League
2023 NFL Week 6 betting recap, odds: Unders, home favorites SU dominate
2023 NFL Week 6 betting recap, odds: Unders, home favorites SU dominate

Published Oct. 17, 2023 10:27 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 6? 

Home favorites went 7-1 straight (SU) and the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) hit in 11 of the 14 games.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest (Note: The Ravens-Titans game was played in London and therefore excluded from "home" and "away" records below):

Favorites ATS: 10-5

Covered: Lions, Dolphins, Vikings, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Rams, Raiders, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Bills, Saints, Eagles, Falcons

Underdogs ATS: 5-10

Covered: Commanders, Texans, Browns, Giants, Jets
Did not cover: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Colts, Patriots, Bears, Seahawks, Titans, Panthers, Broncos, Chargers

Home teams ATS: 9-5

Covered: Texans, Dolphins, Browns, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams
Did not cover: Bills, Buccaneers, Bears, Falcons, Chargers

Road teams ATS: 5-9

Covered: Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Lions, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos

Home teams SU: 10-4

Win: Texans, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, Raiders, Jaguars, Rams, Jets, Chiefs
Loss: Buccaneers, Falcons, Bears, Chargers

Road teams SU : 4-10

Win: Commanders, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys
Loss: 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots, Colts, Giants, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos

Home favorites ATS: 6-2

Covered: Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, Bengals, Raiders
Did not cover: Bills, Falcons

Home underdogs ATS: 3-3

Covered: Texans, Jets, Browns
Did not cover: Bears, Buccaneers, Chargers

Home favorites SU: 7-1

Win: Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, Raiders
Loss: Falcons

Home underdogs SU: 3-3

Win: Texans, Browns, Jets
Loss: Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers

Road favorites ATS: 3-3

Covered: Lions, Vikings, Cowboys
Did not cover: Saints, Eagles, 49ers

Road underdogs ATS: 2-6

Covered: Giants, Commanders
Did not cover: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Colts, Patriots, Seahawks

Biggest underdog to cover: Giants (+15.5 against Bills)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Browns (+9.5 against 49ers)

Home Over/Under: 3-11

Over: Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars
Under: Texans, Bills, Buccaneers, Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Rams, Falcons, Chargers

Road Over/Under: 3-11

Over: 49ers, Colts, Panthers
Under: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Lions, Saints, Vikings, Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 7? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

