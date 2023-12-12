National Football League 2023 NFL Week 14 betting recap, odds: Underdogs bark against spread Published Dec. 12, 2023 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 14? Underdogs dominated this week.

Home underdogs went 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS), with the Jets, Bears and Giants covering.

Underdogs went 10-4-1 ATS overall.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

The Cardinals and Commanders had byes.

Favorites ATS: 4-10-1

Covered: Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys

Did not cover: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Lions, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Chiefs, Dolphins, Packers

Pushed: Vikings

Underdogs ATS: 10-4-1

Covered: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Rams, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Titans, Giants

Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars

Pushed: Raiders

Home teams ATS: 7-7-1



Covered: Jets, Browns, Saints, Cowboys, Bears, Bengals, Giants

Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Jaguars, Dolphins

Pushed: Raiders

Road teams ATS: 7-7-1



Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans

Did not cover: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars, Texans, Packers

Pushed: Vikings

Home teams SU: 9-6



Win: 49ers, Ravens, Jets, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys, Bears, Giants

Loss: Steeelrs, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Road teams SU : 6-9



Win: Patriots, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers, Broncos, Titans

Loss: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Packers

Home favorites ATS: 4-7



Covered: Bengals, Saints, Browns, Cowboys

Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Home underdogs ATS: 3-0-1

Covered: Jets, Bears, Giants

Did not cover: none

Pushed: Raiders

Home favorites SU: 6-5

Win: 49ers, Ravens, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys

Loss: Steelers, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Home underdogs SU: 3-1

Win: Jets, Bears, Giants

Loss: Raiders

Road favorites ATS: 0-3-1

Covered: none

Did not cover: Lions, Texans, Packers

Pushed: Vikings

Road underdogs ATS: 7-4



Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans

Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars

Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+14.5 against 49ers)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Titans (+13.5 against Dolphins)



Home Over/Under: 8-7



Over: Steelers, Ravens, Jets, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins, Giants

Under: 49ers, Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Chargers



Road Over/Under: 8-7

Over: Patriots, Colts, Rams, Jaguars, Texans, Buccaneers, Titans, Packers

Under: Lions, Panthers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Broncos, Seahawks

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 15? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

