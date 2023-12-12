2023 NFL Week 14 betting recap, odds: Underdogs bark against spread
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 14? Underdogs dominated this week.
RELATED: Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorite; Ravens climbing
Home underdogs went 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS), with the Jets, Bears and Giants covering.
Underdogs went 10-4-1 ATS overall.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
The Cardinals and Commanders had byes.
Favorites ATS: 4-10-1
Covered: Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Lions, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Chiefs, Dolphins, Packers
Pushed: Vikings
Underdogs ATS: 10-4-1
Covered: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Rams, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Titans, Giants
Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars
Pushed: Raiders
Home teams ATS: 7-7-1
Covered: Jets, Browns, Saints, Cowboys, Bears, Bengals, Giants
Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Jaguars, Dolphins
Pushed: Raiders
Road teams ATS: 7-7-1
Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars, Texans, Packers
Pushed: Vikings
Home teams SU: 9-6
Win: 49ers, Ravens, Jets, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys, Bears, Giants
Loss: Steeelrs, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins
Road teams SU : 6-9
Win: Patriots, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers, Broncos, Titans
Loss: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Packers
Home favorites ATS: 4-7
Covered: Bengals, Saints, Browns, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins
Home underdogs ATS: 3-0-1
Covered: Jets, Bears, Giants
Did not cover: none
Pushed: Raiders
Home favorites SU: 6-5
Win: 49ers, Ravens, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys
Loss: Steelers, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins
Home underdogs SU: 3-1
Win: Jets, Bears, Giants
Loss: Raiders
Road favorites ATS: 0-3-1
Covered: none
Did not cover: Lions, Texans, Packers
Pushed: Vikings
Road underdogs ATS: 7-4
Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars
Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+14.5 against 49ers)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Titans (+13.5 against Dolphins)
Home Over/Under: 8-7
Over: Steelers, Ravens, Jets, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins, Giants
Under: 49ers, Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Chargers
Road Over/Under: 8-7
Over: Patriots, Colts, Rams, Jaguars, Texans, Buccaneers, Titans, Packers
Under: Lions, Panthers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Broncos, Seahawks
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 15? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
