National Football League
2023 NFL Week 14 betting recap, odds: Underdogs bark against spread
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 14 betting recap, odds: Underdogs bark against spread

Published Dec. 12, 2023 11:12 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 14? Underdogs dominated this week. 

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorite; Ravens climbing

Home underdogs went 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS), with the Jets, Bears and Giants covering.

Underdogs went 10-4-1 ATS overall.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

The Cardinals and Commanders had byes.

Favorites ATS: 4-10-1

Covered: Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Lions, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Chiefs, Dolphins, Packers
Pushed: Vikings

Underdogs ATS: 10-4-1

Covered: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Rams, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Titans, Giants
Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars

Pushed: Raiders

Home teams ATS: 7-7-1

Covered: Jets, Browns, Saints, Cowboys, Bears, Bengals, Giants
Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Jaguars, Dolphins
Pushed: Raiders

Road teams ATS: 7-7-1

Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars, Texans, Packers
Pushed: Vikings

Cowherd outlines how Cowboys have 'turned the corner as a franchise'

Cowherd outlines how Cowboys have 'turned the corner as a franchise'

Home teams SU: 9-6

Win: 49ers, Ravens, Jets, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys, Bears, Giants
Loss: Steeelrs, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Road teams SU : 6-9

Win: Patriots, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers, Broncos, Titans
Loss: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Packers

Home favorites ATS: 4-7

Covered: Bengals, Saints, Browns, Cowboys
Did not cover: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Home underdogs ATS: 3-0-1

Covered: Jets, Bears, Giants
Did not cover: none
Pushed: Raiders

Home favorites SU: 6-5

Win: 49ers, Ravens, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys
Loss: Steelers, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Home underdogs SU: 3-1

Win: Jets, Bears, Giants
Loss: Raiders

Will Levis, Titans stun Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins – Dave Helman reacts

Will Levis, Titans stun Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins – Dave Helman reacts

Road favorites ATS: 0-3-1

Covered: none
Did not cover: Lions, Texans, Packers
Pushed: Vikings

Road underdogs ATS: 7-4

Covered: Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Panthers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars

Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+14.5 against 49ers)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Titans (+13.5 against Dolphins)

Home Over/Under: 8-7

Over: Steelers, Ravens, Jets, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins, Giants
Under: 49ers, Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Chargers

Road Over/Under: 8-7

Over: Patriots, Colts, Rams, Jaguars, Texans, Buccaneers, Titans, Packers
Under: Lions, Panthers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Broncos, Seahawks 

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 15? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys run over Eagles; Niners, Bills win

NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys run over Eagles; Niners, Bills win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes