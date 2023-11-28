National Football League 2023 NFL Week 12 betting recap, odds: Road favorites dominate against spread Published Nov. 28, 2023 4:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything happening around the league.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Week 12 was a great week for visiting teams as road favorites went 7-2 against the spread (ATS).

It was a strong week for favorites overall as favored teams went 11-4-1 ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight-up (SU) records and records against the spread, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 11-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Colts, Dolphins, Cowboys, Titans, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Broncos

Did not cover: Patriots, Lions, Saints, Vikings

Pushed: Eagles

Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1

Covered: Giants, Packers, Falcons, Bears

Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks, Chargers, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, Texans, Bengals, Jets, Buccaneers

Pushed: Bills

Home teams ATS: 6-9-1



Covered: Giants, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Cowboys, Broncos

Did not cover: Jets, Lions, Raiders, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals, Chargers, Texans, Vikings

Pushed: Eagles

Road teams ATS: 9-6-1



Covered: Ravens, 49ers, Steelers, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Jaguars, Bears

Did not cover: Panthers, Patriots, Saints, Commanders, Buccaneers, Browns

Pushed: Bills

Home teams SU: 7-9



Win: Giants, Colts, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Broncos

Loss: Lions, Jets, Cardinals, Bengals, Raiders, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Vikings

Road teams SU : 9-7



Win: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Dolphins, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Bears

Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Saints, Browns, Commanders, Bills, Buccaneers

Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1



Covered: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Titans

Did not cover: Lions, Vikings

Pushed: Eagles

Home underdogs ATS: 2-7

Covered: Giants, Falcons

Did not cover: Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Raiders

Home favorites SU: 5-2

Win: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Eagles, Titans

Loss: Lions, Vikings

Home underdogs SU: 2-7

Win: Falcons, Giants

Loss: Cardinals, Bengals, Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Jets, Seahawks

Road favorites ATS: 7-2

Covered: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams

Did not cover: Saints, Patriots

Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1



Covered: Packers, Bears

Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers

Pushed: Bills

Biggest underdog to cover: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)



Home Over/Under: 9-7



Over: Lions, Jets, Colts, Eagles, Cardinals, Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks, Broncos

Under: Giants, Bengals, Titans, Falcons, Chargers, Texans, Vikings



Road Over/Under: 9-7

Over: 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bills

Under: Patriots, Steelers, Ravens, Panthers, Saints, Jaguars, Bears

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 13? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

