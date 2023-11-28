National Football League
2023 NFL Week 12 betting recap, odds: Road favorites dominate against spread
Published Nov. 28, 2023 4:33 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything happening around the league.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Week 12 was a great week for visiting teams as road favorites went 7-2 against the spread (ATS).

It was a strong week for favorites overall as favored teams went 11-4-1 ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight-up (SU) records and records against the spread, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 11-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Colts, Dolphins, Cowboys, Titans, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Broncos
Did not cover: Patriots, Lions, Saints, Vikings

Pushed: Eagles

Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1

Covered: Giants, Packers, Falcons, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks, Chargers, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, Texans, Bengals, Jets, Buccaneers

Pushed: Bills

Home teams ATS: 6-9-1

Covered: Giants, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Cowboys, Broncos
Did not cover: Jets, Lions, Raiders, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals, Chargers, Texans, Vikings
Pushed: Eagles

Road teams ATS: 9-6-1

Covered: Ravens, 49ers, Steelers, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Jaguars, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Patriots, Saints, Commanders, Buccaneers, Browns
Pushed: Bills

Home teams SU: 7-9

Win: Giants, Colts, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Broncos
Loss: Lions, Jets, Cardinals, Bengals, Raiders, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Vikings

Road teams SU : 9-7

Win: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Dolphins, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Bears
Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Saints, Browns, Commanders, Bills, Buccaneers

Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1

Covered: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Titans
Did not cover: Lions, Vikings

Pushed: Eagles

Home underdogs ATS: 2-7

Covered: Giants, Falcons
Did not cover: Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Raiders

Home favorites SU: 5-2

Win: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Eagles, Titans
Loss: Lions, Vikings

Home underdogs SU: 2-7

Win: Falcons, Giants
Loss: Cardinals, Bengals, Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Jets, Seahawks

Road favorites ATS: 7-2

Covered: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams
Did not cover: Saints, Patriots

Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1

Covered: Packers, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers
Pushed: Bills

Biggest underdog to cover: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)

Home Over/Under: 9-7

Over: Lions, Jets, Colts, Eagles, Cardinals, Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks, Broncos
Under: Giants, Bengals, Titans, Falcons, Chargers, Texans, Vikings

Road Over/Under: 9-7

Over: 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bills
Under: Patriots, Steelers, Ravens, Panthers, Saints, Jaguars, Bears

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 13? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

