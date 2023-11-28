2023 NFL Week 12 betting recap, odds: Road favorites dominate against spread
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything happening around the league.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Week 12 was a great week for visiting teams as road favorites went 7-2 against the spread (ATS).
It was a strong week for favorites overall as favored teams went 11-4-1 ATS.
RELATED: 2023 NFL Week 13 odds, predictions
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight-up (SU) records and records against the spread, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
Favorites ATS: 11-4-1
Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Steelers, Colts, Dolphins, Cowboys, Titans, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Broncos
Did not cover: Patriots, Lions, Saints, Vikings
Pushed: Eagles
Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1
Covered: Giants, Packers, Falcons, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks, Chargers, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, Texans, Bengals, Jets, Buccaneers
Pushed: Bills
Home teams ATS: 6-9-1
Covered: Giants, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Cowboys, Broncos
Did not cover: Jets, Lions, Raiders, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals, Chargers, Texans, Vikings
Pushed: Eagles
Road teams ATS: 9-6-1
Covered: Ravens, 49ers, Steelers, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Jaguars, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Patriots, Saints, Commanders, Buccaneers, Browns
Pushed: Bills
Home teams SU: 7-9
Win: Giants, Colts, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Broncos
Loss: Lions, Jets, Cardinals, Bengals, Raiders, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Vikings
Road teams SU : 9-7
Win: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Dolphins, Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars, Bears
Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Saints, Browns, Commanders, Bills, Buccaneers
Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1
Covered: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Titans
Did not cover: Lions, Vikings
Pushed: Eagles
Home underdogs ATS: 2-7
Covered: Giants, Falcons
Did not cover: Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chargers, Texans, Raiders
Home favorites SU: 5-2
Win: Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Eagles, Titans
Loss: Lions, Vikings
Home underdogs SU: 2-7
Win: Falcons, Giants
Loss: Cardinals, Bengals, Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Jets, Seahawks
Road favorites ATS: 7-2
Covered: 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams
Did not cover: Saints, Patriots
Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1
Covered: Packers, Bears
Did not cover: Panthers, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers
Pushed: Bills
Biggest underdog to cover: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Packers (+8.5 against Lions)
Home Over/Under: 9-7
Over: Lions, Jets, Colts, Eagles, Cardinals, Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks, Broncos
Under: Giants, Bengals, Titans, Falcons, Chargers, Texans, Vikings
Road Over/Under: 9-7
Over: 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, Commanders, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bills
Under: Patriots, Steelers, Ravens, Panthers, Saints, Jaguars, Bears
