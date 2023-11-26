National Football League
2023 NFL Week 13 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Nov. 26, 2023 11:14 p.m. ET

It will be a revenge game for the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) when they play at the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) in a battle of NFL division leaders on Sunday.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 in last season's NFC Championship Game as Philadelphia advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

The 49ers-Eagles rematch is at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Bears, Bills, Giants, Ravens, Raiders, Vikings

THURSDAY'S GAME

Seahawks @ Cowboys (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -306 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.27 total); Seahawks +247 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Lions @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Lions -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Saints +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
New Orleans Saints
NO

Falcons @ Jets (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
New York Jets
NYJ

Dolphins @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -8.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Commanders +328 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Washington Commanders
WAS

Colts @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2 (Colts favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Titans +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Chargers @ Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Patriots +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
New England Patriots
NE

Cardinals @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -196 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.10 total); Cardinals +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Broncos @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Texans -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Broncos +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Houston Texans
HOU

Panthers @ Buccaneers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Browns @ Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Rams -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Browns +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

49ers @ Eagles (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); 49ers -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Chiefs at Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -305 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Packers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Green Bay Packers
GB

MONDAY'S GAME

Bengals @ Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Jaguars -7.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -373 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.68 total); Bengals +293 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
