National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Myles Garrett surging in Defensive Player of the Year race Published Oct. 25, 2023 2:39 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continues to make his presence known in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

In the Browns' Week 7 battle against the Colts, Garrett tallied nine total tackles and two sacks, giving him 7.5 sacks through six games and catapulting him into a tie with Micah Parsons as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at +220.

Although Parsons and Garrett are co-favorites to win the award, TJ Watt is not too far behind at +230.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Dave Helman lauded Garrett's performance against Indy and believes that given the game he had, he should be in not only the DPOY conversation, but the MVP one.

"It's not often you're ever going to see a single defender do so much, and that's why I am thinking about Myles Garrett as an NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and right now, at least somebody hovering on the fringe of the MVP conversation.

"What I'm calling the single most impressive game by a defender this season, Myles Garrett gets nine tackles, two sacks, and strips Colts quarterback Gardner Menshew twice," Helman added. " ... He is the first player since 2000 to record multiple sacks, multiple strips, and a blocked field goal in the same game. It's the biggest ‘holy bleep’ game we've seen from an NFL defender this year."

Is Myles Garrett proving he deserves to be in MVP conversation?



Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Browns, Garrett, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

