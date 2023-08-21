National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Expectations for Dalvin Cook's first season with Jets Updated Aug. 21, 2023 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets, looking to end their 54-year Super Bowl drought, pulled off one of the blockbuster offseason trades, acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

But a move that didn't make the same headlines was the signing of free agent running back Dalvin Cook last week.

That gives Rodgers nearly unlimited offensive weapons, with running back Breece Hall, receiver Garrett Wilson — the No. 10 pick in 2022 and 2022 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – and now Cook, who was sixth in rushing (1,173 yards) last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Hall tore his ACL and meniscus last year in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, but was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bettors intrigued by Cook's fresh start with the Jets have multiple betting options for the former Florida State star (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).

Over/Under 625.5 rushing yards

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Rushing touchdowns: 5.5

Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Cook 10+ regular season rushing touchdowns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cook wins Offensive Player of Year: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cook leads NFL in rushing: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cook leads NFL in rushing touchdowns: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jets start season 5-0

Yes: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Jets 9.5 regular season wins

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Jets make playoffs

Yes: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

No: +110 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Jets win Super Bowl LVIII: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

RBs with news teams rushing yards head-to-head

Dalvin Cook, Jets: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

On a recent episode of "Speak," LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor both praised New York for the Cook signing.

"We have a home-run hitter like Cook — at any given moment he can take it to the crib, he can change the game," said McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion running back. " … When you've got a veteran like Cook in the backfield, who can give you that burst when you need it, that's a great thing."

Added Taylor: "You have a good team — add onto it. There's nothing wrong with having a lot of good [players], and then you figure it out. It's deeper now, you feel better going in, you know what he's capable of doing, and he gives you that speed, he gives you that burst. He's a home-run hitter.

"You want to use that throughout the year. You're gonna need that in moments. So I love it for them, and I think he definitely makes them better."

Does signing Dalvin Cook make Jets legit Super Bowl contenders? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Bucky Brooks discuss what Dalvin Cook brings to New York.

RELATED: Can Jets handle big expectations?

"Speak" co-host Emmanuel Acho pointed out the Jets were 5-2 when Hall went down last season. New York ended the season on a six-game losing streak.

"What's most impressive and important for me is depth," Acho said. "Championship teams — whether it's AFC championship, NFC championship or Super Bowl champions — they have depth. That's what the Jets now have in the running back room."

Cook is facing a domestic violence lawsuit that could leave him subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets "are not concerned" about Cook getting suspended.

Are you ready to back the Jets' newest running back? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the J-E-T-S and the NFL.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share