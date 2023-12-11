National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Cowboys' win over Eagles shifts NFC East odds Published Dec. 11, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are on a heater.

They've won five straight contests, including a decisive 33-13 victory over NFC East rival Philadelphia in Week 14. And with Dallas' recent success, its odds are on the move — particularly its odds to win the NFC East.

Before Week 12 kicked off, the Cowboys' odds to win the division were +600.

Now, with four more regular-season games on the schedule, the Cowboys are closing in on the Eagles as favorites to claim the NFC East.

Currently, the ‘Boys’ odds to win the division are +240. Philly is still the favorite at -320.

In the eyes of FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano, this Cowboys team is the real deal.

"I think we've seen enough now to understand that this not the same ol' Dallas Cowboys team," Vacchiano said on Monday's NFL on FOX Podcast. " … They're capable of doing it with their defense and doing it with their offense. They're capable of showing that they have an elite quarterback. There isn't a quarterback in the NFL playing as well as Dak Prescott over the last two months."

Speaking of Prescott, he now has the shortest odds to win league MVP at +150. He has passed for 3,505 yards and a league-best 28 touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl futures have shortened, too. Before Week 14, their odds to win it all were +900. But after trampling the Eagles on Sunday evening, the Cowboys are sitting at +750 to win the Big Game.

And those aren't the only markets in which the Cowboys are making noise.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, at -125, has the shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, at +1600, has the third-shortest odds to be named Offensive Player of the Year.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with all the season's NFL updates!

