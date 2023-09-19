National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Cowboys' Super Bowl odds on move after 2-0 start Published Sep. 19, 2023 11:37 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Has there ever been a more hyped 2-0 start than the one currently owned by the Dallas Cowboys?

"You were watching [Sunday] the best team in professional football," Skip Bayless said of the Cowboys on Monday's "Undisputed."

America's Team is indeed off to a hot start, sitting at 2-0 on the back of a dominant defense.

Are these 'Boys for real? The early odds are favorable.

At +850, Dallas has the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the 1-1 Chiefs (+600), the 2-0 49ers (+700) and the 2-0 Eagles (+750) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Last week, the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds sat at +900, meaning they shortened after Dallas' Week 2 win.

Furthermore, Dallas (+380) has the third-shortest odds to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have been doing it with defense. They're allowing just 193 yards per game (best in the NFL), are tied for the league lead in sacks (10) and are leading the league in takeaways (7).

Through two games, Dallas has allowed 10 total points, beating the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and the Zach Wilson-led Jets 30-10 in Week 2. That's also the best number in the league.

This is why Cowboys star Micah Parsons is currently the clear-cut favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at +195.

And that might be the reason Bayless is so high on Jerry Jones' team.

"I think they're a little bit better than San Francisco," Bayless said.

Are Cowboys the best team in the NFL? Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin react to the Dallas Cowboys' 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

The Niners are also undefeated through two weeks, owning a 30-7 win over Pittsburgh in Week 1 and a 30-23 victory over the Rams in Week 2.

For "Undisputed" co-host Richard Sherman, though he admits the Cowboys have a stout defensive unit, he is blaming the competition — specifically the Jets — for making Dallas look stronger than it is.

"[Cowboys fans] are delusional like they been in the desert for three months straight and ain't got a good meal. … When you get a quarterback like [Wilson], who you know is struggling, as a defense, ears are pent back. … You go attack. [Cowboys' defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn has been in this league a long time — it's a perfect game for him. ‘Hey, you wanna throw who can’t read the defense well, who doesn't make quick decisions … ? I'm going to put a lot of pressure in his face.'"

