National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Can Tommy DeVito challenge for Offensive Rookie of the Year? Updated Dec. 13, 2023 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tommy DeVito emerged from relative obscurity and stepped onto one of the biggest stages in sports when he took over starting quarterback duties for the New York Giants.

In the eight games in which he's appeared as the Giants QB, DeVito has passed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns. But it was in the last three games that "DeVito magic" really started taking shape.

In Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, he passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. In Weeks 12 and 14 (N.Y. had a Week 13 bye), his numbers were more modest. He threw for 191 and 158 yards, respectively, and one TD in both.

However, with him under center, the Giants are on a three-game winning streak. And in each of those games, the Giants were underdogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, fans and bettors are starting to wonder if DeVito could have a shot at winning this season's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Tommy Devito, Giants shock Jordan Love, Packers – Dave Helman reacts

At DraftKings, his odds to win the award are a lengthy +25000. A $10 bet on DeVito with these odds would win you $2,510 total if he managed to walk away with the honor at the end of the season.

However, the OROY favorite C.J. Stroud (-20000) could be sidelined this upcoming week and potentially longer.

NFL Insider Dave Helman praised the undrafted QB out of Illinois on a recent episode of NFL on FOX Podcast.

"Eight plays, 57 yards in the final minute and a half," Helman noted regarding DeVito's game-winning drive against the Packers on Monday night. "It's just an awesome story.

"Tommy DeVito … also picked up 71 yards on the ground. Lamar Jackson, eat your heart out."

Left on the Giants' schedule are matchups against the New Orleans Saints, the Los Angeles Rams and two meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are 6-point underdogs against the Saints in Week 15, and the look-ahead line has them as 10.5-point 'dogs against Philly in their Christmas contest.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the story unfolds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share