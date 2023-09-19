2023 NFL odds: Can NFC continue unbeaten streak against AFC?
The only time an inter-conference NFL game really matters is the Super Bowl — but bettors who have backed NFC teams against AFC squads have made a nice little profit this season.
FOX Sports NFC South Division reporter Greg Auman uncovered this gem.
Despite the hot start by the NFC, the AFC is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII in February.
AFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
NFC: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
The NFC has the edge in Super Bowl wins, 29-28.
Here's a look at the inter-conference results so far this season.
WEEK 1 RESULTS
Lions 21, Chiefs 20
Saints 16, Titans 15
49ers 30, Steelers 7
Eagles 25, Patriots 20
WEEK 2 RESULTS
Cowboys 30, Jets 10
Commanders 35, Broncos 33
If you think this is a betting trend worth putting down some cash on, here are the four inter-conference games this week.
WEEK 3 INTER-CONFERENCE GAMES (all times ET)
Chargers at Vikings, 10 a.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App
Bills at Commanders, 10 a.m. Sunday, CBS
Bears at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App
Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ESPN2
Do you think the NFC can keep it going this week? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
-
-
