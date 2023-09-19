National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Can NFC continue unbeaten streak against AFC?
National Football League

2023 NFL odds: Can NFC continue unbeaten streak against AFC?

Updated Sep. 19, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET

The only time an inter-conference NFL game really matters is the Super Bowl — but bettors who have backed NFC teams against AFC squads have made a nice little profit this season.

RELATED: Overs dominate Week 2 of NFL betting

FOX Sports NFC South Division reporter Greg Auman uncovered this gem.

Despite the hot start by the NFC, the AFC is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
NFC: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

The NFC has the edge in Super Bowl wins, 29-28.

Here's a look at the inter-conference results so far this season.

WEEK 1 RESULTS

Lions 21, Chiefs 20
Saints 16, Titans 15
49ers 30, Steelers 7
Eagles 25, Patriots 20

WEEK 2 RESULTS

Cowboys 30, Jets 10
Commanders 35, Broncos 33

If you think this is a betting trend worth putting down some cash on, here are the four inter-conference games this week. 

WEEK 3 INTER-CONFERENCE GAMES (all times ET)

Chargers at Vikings, 10 a.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Bills at Commanders, 10 a.m. Sunday, CBS

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Washington Commanders
WAS

Bears at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ESPN2

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Do you think the NFC can keep it going this week? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Browns' Deshaun Watson rediscover his past form?

Will Browns' Deshaun Watson rediscover his past form?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes