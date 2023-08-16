National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Bettors backing Seahawks to win NFC West Published Aug. 16, 2023 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers are popular with NFL bettors, as they are the second betting choice from the NFC to reach the Super Bowl behind the defending conference champion Philadelphia Eagles.

However, another team is drawing more betting action at BetMGM to win the NFC West.

Say hello to the Seattle Seahawks, a team that has won the division title twice in the past seven seasons (2016, 2020).

RELATED: Could Brandon Aiyuk be 49ers’ WR1?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bettors are hoping to get a repeat performance from quarterback Geno Smith and the overachieving Seahawks. Entering the 2022 regular season, Seattle was tied with the New York Jets for the third-lowest Over/Under win total of 5.5.

The Seahawks traded longtime starter Russell Wilson to Denver and received Drew Lock, the No. 42 pick in 2019, and multiple draft picks.

Lock was expected to replace Wilson as Seattle's starting QB, but Smith won the job in camp. Seattle started 2-3, but a four-game winning streak moved them Over 5.5 wins in Week 9 and Smith was named Comeback Player of the Year.

The Seahawks O/U is set at 8.5 this season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 2023 ODDS *

Over 8.5 regular season wins: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Under 8.5 regular season wins: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

To win NFC West: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

To win NFC: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

To win Super Bowl XLVIII: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)



Pete Carroll to win Coach of the Year: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Geno Smith to win NFL MVP: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

DK Metcalf to win Offensive Player of Year: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kenneth Walker III to win Offensive Player of Year: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tyler Lockett to win Offensive Player of Year: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Geno Smith to win Offensive Player of Year: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to win Offensive Player of Year: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riq Woolen to win Defensive Player of Year: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Bobby Wagner to win Defensive Player of Year: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jamal Adams to win Defensive Player of Year: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to win Offensive Rookie of Year: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Zach Charbonnet to win Offensive Rookie of Year: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Devon Witherspoon to win Defensive Rookie of Year: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Derick Hall to win Defensive Rookie of Year: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* as of 8/16/2023

Seahawks listed among 'most overlooked' teams Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor and Ric Bucher react to the list of the most overlooked teams in the NFL.

According to PointsBet USA, 84% of the tickets and 82% of the handle are on the Seahawks Over 8.5 wins. The Seahawks have more than twice as many bets to win the NFC West than any team, according to PointsBet USA.

The Seahawks have the highest ticket percentage (48%) and handle percentage (58.4%) to win the NFC West at BetMGM.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Seahawks have the 10th-easiest schedule this season. They opened at +8000 to win the Super Bowl but have dropped to +3500.

Seattle added reinforcements by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth pick, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick and linebacker Derick Hall with the 37th pick.

Are you ready to play the Seahawks Over or Under their projected win total of 8.5 wins? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the Seahawks and the NFL.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share