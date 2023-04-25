National Football League 2023 NFL Draft odds: Kentucky QB Will Levis' No. 1 pick odds shift drastically Updated Apr. 25, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Draft Week is finally here! Despite being just two days away from names being called, the betting odds are again on the move for the No. 1 overall pick. Just when we thought Alabama QB Bryce Young was a lock to go first, the markets shifted once again.

A little information, speculation, or even a relatively small rumor can significantly adjust the odds.

Case in point Tuesday, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis' odds saw a notable shortening at multiple sportsbooks.

In just a 48-hour span, Levis' No. 1 pick odds went from +5000 to +2000 to +1000 to currently +550 at FOX Bet. The Kentucky quarterback now has the second-lowest odds of getting selected first overall at FOX Bet, behind Young.

Several sportsbooks saw similar line movement on Tuesday, as FanDuel moved the signal caller from +6000 to +700 to be selected first. At DraftKings, those odds are even shorter and currently sit at +400. PointsBet had him pegged at 50-1 just Monday, where he now is 4-1 to be selected first.

Let's dive into one potential reason Levis is moving up the board.

A Reddit user by the name of 'SaleAgreeable2834' — an account created six days ago — posted Levis has told people he will be drafted first overall by the Panthers.

As FOX Sports' Patrick Everson reported yesterday, even the tiniest bit of information has bookmakers on high alert.

"When info drops, you have to react quickly," Joey Feazel, lead college football trader for Caesars Sports, said.

This isn't the first time the quarterback's name has come up in terms of skyrocketing into the top end of the draft.

Levis posted a positive S2 cognitive test score, which moved some lines last week when that information was leaked. As for his on-field numbers, in 2021, Will Levis had a record year. That season, he completed 233 passes, throwing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. His production declined slightly in 2022, a season in which the signal-caller completed 186 passes and threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The draft betting market is fluid, so we're sure these numbers will change several more times before Thursday. Be sure to check back in this space for all your betting news and action.

