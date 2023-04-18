National Football League 2023 NFL Draft odds: Bookmaker predicts first five picks, best bets Published Apr. 18, 2023 12:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, kicking off April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. The draft isn't just a big event for teams and fans anymore, as it has also become a huge day for gamblers. The markets present plenty of money-making opportunities.

Whether placing wagers on your favorite teams and players or ruthlessly studying mock drafts, throwing a few bucks down makes Draft Day even more exciting.

So when you are looking for a betting edge, who better to talk to than an oddsmaker?

We consulted Dylan Brossman at FOX Bet to help you with betting the NFL Draft. Brossman, the Trading Operations Senior Manager at the sportsbook, did a deep dive to come up with his projections for the top five picks.

Additionally, the bookmaker gave his predictions for three other high-profile skill position players — two quarterbacks and a running back. And he forecasted one of those three players — a unanimous All-American — to get selected by the Dallas Cowboys.

So without further ado, to announce the first pick in the 2023 NFL mock draft, here's FOX Bet's Dylan Brossman:

Bryce Young's pass finds Jahmyr Gibbs in the end zone Bryce Young's incredible scrambling pass finds Jahmyr Gibbs in the end zone to put Alabama back in front of Texas.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama (-1000 at FOX Bet to be the No. 1 pick)

"It’s odd that the 5-foot-10 Young is the safest pick of the QB class, but if he can avoid injury, he has the highest ceiling of the group. The Panthers cannot afford to miss on the No. 1 overall pick," Brossman said.

C.J. Stroud throws a 58-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a dime from C.J. Stroud for a long touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers

No. 2: Houston Texans

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (+125 at FOX Bet to be the No. 2 pick)

"With Young off the board, the Texans will be smart to consider taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2 in hopes of pairing him with former OSU teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 12," Brossman said.

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (+150 at FOX Bet to be the No. 3 pick)

"Assuming Arizona does not trade the No. 3 pick," Brossman noted, "the Cardinals should not overthink this pick and be thrilled to get the draft’s best defensive player."

Colts leaning toward drafting Will Levis over trading for Lamar Jackson The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are seeking a new quarterback

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Will Levis, Kentucky (+175 at FOX Bet to be the No. 4 pick)

"The Colts have struggled mightily to find their franchise quarterback in free agency since the departure of Andrew Luck," Brossman pointed out. "This year, they will try a new approach and draft the talented Levis."

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Georgia (+400 at FOX Bet to be the No. 5 pick)

"Carter was once projected as the potential No. 1 overall pick before his car racing incident. If Seattle is confident Carter will be exonerated and there will be no further issues, this could be the steal of the draft."

Brossman also gave his draft projections for three big-name players from Power 5 programs.

No. 11: Tennessee Titans

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, Florida (Over 4.5, -300)

"This is the definition of a boom-or-bust pick, but if Richardson falls to No. 11, he could be worth the risk. There are a lot of rumblings that the Titans won’t have the patience for Richardson to fall this far and could trade up to secure their future QB."

No. 16: Washington Commanders

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (Under 24.5)

"Washington has started 12 different quarterbacks in the post-Kirk Cousins era. Twelve! I expect potential new owner Josh Harris to waste no time in finding his long-term QB. Hooker would be a splashy pick, and he has all the tools to become the face of the franchise."

No. 26: Dallas Cowboys

Running back Bijan Robinson, Texas (Over 25.5)

"Dallas lost Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) this offseason, and Troy Pollard will be playing on the franchise tag," Brossman said. "Pollard has been durable, playing in 15-plus games in each of the last four seasons, but his career high for carries per game is just 12 (last season).

"Taking the draft’s best running back would allow the Cowboys to continue limiting Pollard’s workload while also potentially developing a top-tier NFL back in Robinson."

