2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds, lines, best bet, prediction Updated Jul. 5, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, bettors are wagering different props where they believe they can get a return on investment. And one of those markets is Comeback Player of the Year. That race will be particularly fascinating in 2023.

A story that folks will be watching closely will be that of heavy favorite Damar Hamlin (-500) of the Buffalo Bills. The safety suffered a life-threatening injury during the 2022 season, so fans and bettors will be all-in on his 2023 comeback.

Another player to watch is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Third on the oddsboard, Russell Wilson will be on a mission to redeem his reputation in Year 2 with Sean Payton leading the helm as his new head coach.

Will Damar run away with the award, or should bettors be on the lookout for a long shot to take the trophy?

Let's dive into the odds for the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

TOP 25 NFL COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS*

Damar Hamlin: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Tua Tagovailoa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Russell Wilson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Lamar Jackson: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cooper Kupp: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Breece Hall: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Matthew Stafford: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jimmy Garoppolo: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Baker Mayfield: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

John Metchie III: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sam Darnold: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Foster Moreau: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Trey Lance: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

T.J. Watt: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Kyler Murray: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Derek Carr: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Calvin Ridley: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Javonte Williams: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

J.K. Dobbins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dameon Pierce: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Mac Jones: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Odell Beckham Jr.: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Wentz: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Rashan Gary: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

*odds as of 7/5/2023

Damar Hamlin at -500 seems like the most certain bet for Comeback Player of the Year. From his hospitalization to his first post-injury public appearances, spectators have cheered on his recovery since last season. That narrative will certainly be in the minds of the voters this year. If the heart of the Bills stays healthy all season, sprinkling cash on Damar's comeback odds could earn bettors some easy bucks.

Further down the oddsboard are three quarterbacks all at +3000 who could end up having comeback-worthy seasons.

First there's the Rams' Matthew Stafford. He followed up his Super Bowl year with an injury-riddled 2022 — a year when he was sidelined most of the season's second half. If bettors believe that Staffy can return healthy in 2023 and lead the Rams to another deep playoff run, Stafford +3000 might be worth a look.

Another QB with +3000 odds to consider is Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers finally got their wish and parted ways with Jimmy G this offseason. Now that he has left the Bay for Vegas, Garoppolo has a chance to prove that he's truly worthy of being QB No. 1 in the league. Could Jimmy in Sin City be the Raiders' answer after all?

Then there's Baker Mayfield. After getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2018 to Cleveland, Baker has spent the last several seasons bouncing around the league. From the Browns to the Panthers to the Rams and now to the Buccaneers, Mayfield is still searching for a franchise that fits. Perhaps the former Progressive pitch man can follow up Tom Brady's success in Tampa Bay and revive his career.

An interesting long shot where bettors might throw some money is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.(+4500). Like his former teammate Baker, OBJ has journeyed around the NFL. But Baltimore might be where Beckham is best suited. If he and QB Lamar Jackson become a successful tandem in 2023, Odell could very well rack up enough receiving yards to make him a Comeback of the Year front-runner.

Where are you betting your bucks for the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the race unfolds!

