2023-24 NFL Week 18 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Dec. 31, 2023 9:13 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills play at the Miami Dolphins in one of the NFL's marquee games in the final week of the regular season.

Miami (11-5) will wrap up the AFC East Division title with a win. 

Buffalo (10-6) will move into a tie for first with a win, and the Bills beat the Dolphins 49-20 in Week 4.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are both 11-5, tied for first in the NFC East Division.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23 in Week 9 but have lost four of their past five games.

Dallas has won six of their past eight games.

The Cowboys wrap up the regular season at the Washington Commanders while the Eagles play at the New York Giants.

The TV schedule and kickoff times have yet to be determined.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Browns @ Bengals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -176 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.68 total); Browns +148 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)
Total: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Vikings @ Lions (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -190 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.26 total); Vikings +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Detroit Lions
DET

Bears @ Packers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Bears +103 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.30 total)
Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Green Bay Packers
GB

Jaguars @ Titans (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Titans +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Texans @ Colts (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Colts -1 (Colts favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -121 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.26 total); Texans +101 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)
Total: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Broncos @ Raiders (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Raiders -1 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Broncos -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Bills @ Dolphins (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Dolphins +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)
Total: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Jets @ Patriots (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Jets +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
New England Patriots
NE

Falcons @ Saints (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Saints -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Falcons +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
New Orleans Saints
NO

Eagles @ Giants (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Giants +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $XX.50 total)
Total: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Giants
NYG

Seahawks @ Cardinals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Seahawks -5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -168 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.95 total); Cardinals +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Chiefs @ Chargers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Chiefs -1 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -152 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.58 total); Chargers +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Total: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Rams @ 49ers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Rams +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Cowboys @ Commanders (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Cowboys -13 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -820 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.22 total); Commanders +556 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65.60 total)
Total: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Buccaneers @ Panthers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -239 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.18 total); Panthers +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Total: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Steelers @ Ravens (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Ravens -2 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
