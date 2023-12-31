National Football League 2023-24 NFL Week 18 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Dec. 31, 2023 9:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills play at the Miami Dolphins in one of the NFL's marquee games in the final week of the regular season.

Miami (11-5) will wrap up the AFC East Division title with a win.

Buffalo (10-6) will move into a tie for first with a win, and the Bills beat the Dolphins 49-20 in Week 4.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are both 11-5, tied for first in the NFC East Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23 in Week 9 but have lost four of their past five games.

Dallas has won six of their past eight games.

The Cowboys wrap up the regular season at the Washington Commanders while the Eagles play at the New York Giants.

The TV schedule and kickoff times have yet to be determined.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Browns @ Bengals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -176 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.68 total); Browns +148 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)

Total: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings @ Lions (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Lions -190 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.26 total); Vikings +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

'It's been a blessing' – Brock Purdy on setting 49ers' single season passing record

Bears @ Packers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Bears +103 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.30 total)

Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Titans (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Titans +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

Total: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Colts (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Colts -1 (Colts favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -121 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.26 total); Texans +101 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)

Total: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos @ Raiders (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Raiders -1 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Broncos -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Dolphins (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Dolphins +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)

Total: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Patriots (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Jets +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Total: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Saints (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Falcons +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles @ Giants (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Giants +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $XX.50 total)

Total: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Cardinals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Seahawks -5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -168 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.95 total); Cardinals +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs @ Chargers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Chiefs -1 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -152 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.58 total); Chargers +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Total: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ 49ers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Rams +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Commanders (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Cowboys -13 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -820 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.22 total); Commanders +556 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65.60 total)

Total: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ Panthers (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -239 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.18 total); Panthers +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Ravens (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: Ravens -2 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

share