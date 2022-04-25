Jayson Tatum Why Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a bona fide superstar 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Many thought all eyes would be on Kevin Durant and the Nets when the first round of Brooklyn's playoff series got underway, but the star of the show has undoubtedly been Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics star has led his team to a commanding 3-0 lead ahead of Monday's elimination game.

Tatum put up 31 points — including the game-winning buzzer-beater — in Game 1, helped the Celtics rally from a 17-point deficit in Game 2, and led Boston to its third consecutive win with 39 points in Game 3.

Now on the verge of a sweep, is it time for the NBA world to declare Tatum a full-fledged superstar?

If you ask FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard, it's a no-brainer.

On Monday's "First Things First," Broussard broke down why Tatum has solidified himself as a superstar with his outstanding performance in this series.

"He is outplaying Kevin Durant decisively. It's not even close," he said. "It's not just the offense. He's scored more, assisted more. He's been better than Kevin Durant offensively and … in the clutch. But [his] defense is what is astounding. … His handle is terrific. He can shoot the 3. He can hit the mid-range. He can go all the way to the basket and dunk on you. This guy has it all, and he has experience. … Tatum, even though he's only 24, has been to the conference finals twice."

Broussard's cohost Nick Wright agreed that Tatum has been a star on the court, but he wasn't ready to bestow superstar status on the five-year veteran.

"Jayson Tatum has been utterly brilliant. Every single checkmark you need to become a superstar, he's either done or is in the process of doing. I know he scored 39 (points). The 39 isn't shocking. This level of defense — even the biggest Jayson Tatum fans didn't see this two-way performance coming," Wright said.

"The question is: Is he good enough to get into ‘Club Superstar’? … Luckily for Tatum, two guys in the last year have been kicked out. James Harden has been evicted, and Anthony Davis has been kicked out, so there is at least one spot available, maybe two. … Has Jayson Tatum done enough? … I need a tiny bit more. … He's banging the door down."

After averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the regular season — a career-high in all there — Tatum has gone on to average 29.7 points, five rebounds and eight assists per game on 42.9% shooting through three playoff games thus far.

With a loss Monday, the Nets will be swept in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season (Toronto Raptors) and third time in the past 20 years (2004-05, Miami Heat).

If the Celtics win, it will be Boston's third first-round sweep in the past four years after shutting out the Indiana Pacers in the 2018-19 playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers the following year.

