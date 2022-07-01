National Basketball Association Utah's Rudy Gobert reportedly traded to T-Wolves 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah is receiving Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks in the deal.

Gobert, 30, is a three-time All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21).

He has averaged 12.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 65.3% from the field across nine seasons.

This is a developing story.

