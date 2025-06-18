National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week

Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the San Antonio Spurs as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the San Antonio Spurs have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The San Antonio Spurs have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 San Antonio Spurs Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 2
  • Round 1, Pick 14 (from ATL)
  • Round 2, Pick 38

Who will the San Antonio Spurs select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper and Derik Queen in the first round. Here's Fanta on the Harper pick:

Dylan Harper (G, Rutgers)

"If I were the Spurs, I would take a strong trade offer in this position, but if they end up with the 6-foot-6 bucket-getting guard out of Rutgers, I would not mind that one bit either. I know there are questions about Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox and how much this all fits, but depth has been a theme in these NBA playoffs and Harper is in a class of his own at No. 2 for best overall talent."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has San Antonio selecting Harper and Collin Murray-Boyles. Here's McIntyre:

"It’s going to be Harper. Reportedly, he's the only player the Spurs have worked out, or they’ll trade the pick. San Antonio traded for De’Aaron Fox, so they need to sign him to a long-term deal. Or watching the Pacers have multiple ball handlers, do you keep the pick and find a way for them to work together?"

Collin Murray-Boyles (F, South Carolina)

"We know they’re going to have scoring. Can they find a little more defense besides Wemby to help lock down the perimeter? Enter CMB — even though this seems rich for a role player. Think Lu Dort but at forward."

For more, check out the complete mock draft.

