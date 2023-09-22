National Basketball Association Trail Blazers, Heat getting closer on Damian Lillard trade? Published Sep. 22, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Are we any closer to the Portland Trail Blazers trading Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat?

Lillard requested a trade to the Heat on July 1, but the two sides have continually been unable to reach a deal. In Miami, Lillard would team up with five-time All-NBA star Jimmy Butler and two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo. Since the trade request was made, Miami has lost guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to free agency and most, if not all of the highly productive free agents have been signed.

Despite all of the above, there's "no trade imminent" between Portland and Miami regarding Lillard, ESPN reported Friday. Portland has instead been discussing a potential Lillard trade with other Eastern Conference teams, with ESPN and the Miami Herald reporting earlier in the week that the Trail Blazers want to get a deal done before training camp, which opens Oct. 3.

Damian Lillard still seeking trade to Heat, would rather 'lose every year' than join Warriors

Financially, any trade that doesn't involve Butler and Adebayo — whether it's between just the two teams or is a three-plus-team trade — would have to involve at least two of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson on Miami's end.

ADVERTISEMENT

A seven-time NBA All-Star and seven-time All-NBA honoree, Lillard is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3/37.1/91.4 across 58 games; he missed extensive time down the stretch due to a calf injury and appeared in just 29 games the season prior due to an abdominal injury.

Lillard, 33, is entering the third season of a four-year, $176.3 million contract. The Trail Blazers went 33-49 last season, good for 13th in the Western Conference, and received the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which they used on fellow guard Scoot Henderson.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

On the other hand, the Heat is coming off its second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons, although Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Miami Heat

share