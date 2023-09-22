National Basketball Association
Trail Blazers, Heat getting closer on Damian Lillard trade?
National Basketball Association

Trail Blazers, Heat getting closer on Damian Lillard trade?

Published Sep. 22, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET

Are we any closer to the Portland Trail Blazers trading Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat?

Lillard requested a trade to the Heat on July 1, but the two sides have continually been unable to reach a deal. In Miami, Lillard would team up with five-time All-NBA star Jimmy Butler and two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo. Since the trade request was made, Miami has lost guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to free agency and most, if not all of the highly productive free agents have been signed.

Despite all of the above, there's "no trade imminent" between Portland and Miami regarding Lillard, ESPN reported Friday. Portland has instead been discussing a potential Lillard trade with other Eastern Conference teams, with ESPN and the Miami Herald reporting earlier in the week that the Trail Blazers want to get a deal done before training camp, which opens Oct. 3.

Damian Lillard still seeking trade to Heat, would rather 'lose every year' than join Warriors

Damian Lillard still seeking trade to Heat, would rather 'lose every year' than join Warriors

Financially, any trade that doesn't involve Butler and Adebayo — whether it's between just the two teams or is a three-plus-team trade — would have to involve at least two of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson on Miami's end.

ADVERTISEMENT

A seven-time NBA All-Star and seven-time All-NBA honoree, Lillard is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3/37.1/91.4 across 58 games; he missed extensive time down the stretch due to a calf injury and appeared in just 29 games the season prior due to an abdominal injury.

Lillard, 33, is entering the third season of a four-year, $176.3 million contract. The Trail Blazers went 33-49 last season, good for 13th in the Western Conference, and received the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which they used on fellow guard Scoot Henderson.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

On the other hand, the Heat is coming off its second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons, although Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Thieves steal $100K of equipment from Soldier Field parking lot

Thieves steal $100K of equipment from Soldier Field parking lot

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes