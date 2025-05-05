National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Nuggets: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Updated May. 5, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET
The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 1?
The Thunder and Nuggets will face off on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 9:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Nuggets playoff series:
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game 1: Monday, May 5 at Oklahoma City - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 at Oklahoma City - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Friday, May 9 at Denver - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 4: Sunday, May 11 at Denver - 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 5*: Tuesday, May 13 at Oklahoma City - TBD (TNT)
- Game 6*: Thursday, May 15 at Denver - TBD (TBA)
- Game 7*:Sunday, May 18 at Oklahoma City - TBD (TBA)
* if necessary
How many times have the Thunder played the Nuggets ?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Denver Nuggets a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.
Thunder vs. Nuggets History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/24: Thunder 102, Nuggets 87
- 11/6: Nuggets 124, Thunder 122
- 3/9: Thunder 127, Nuggets 103
- 3/10: Nuggets 140, Thunder 127
