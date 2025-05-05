National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Nuggets: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Updated May. 5, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET

The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 1?

The Thunder and Nuggets will face off on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 9:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Nuggets playoff series:

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

* if necessary

How many times have the Thunder played the Nuggets ?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Denver Nuggets a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Thunder vs. Nuggets History (2024-25 Regular Season)

