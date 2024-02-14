National Basketball Association
Suns' Drew Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation
National Basketball Association

Suns' Drew Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

Published Feb. 14, 2024 9:30 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other.

Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game.

The Pistons had no comment.

Stewart was already listed as out for the game with a sprained left ankle. He missed the Pistons' previous seven games with the injury.

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers' LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

