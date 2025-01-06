National Basketball Association Suns bench Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkić amid Jimmy Butler trade interest Updated Jan. 6, 2025 1:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is planning to move Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkić to the bench starting with their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, according to a report from Chris Haynes on Sunday evening.

The drastic change comes in the midst of a four-game losing streak for the Suns, who are now 15-18 and sit at 12th place in the standings. Their last win came against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

It also comes on the heels of a report from The Stein Line that reiterated the Suns' interest in a trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrminetal to the team, which included public comments about his future in Miami.

Ryan Dunn, the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will start in place of Beal. Dunn has averaged 6.5 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field in 29 appearances for the Suns this season. Beal, a three-time All-Star, has averaged 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 23 starts this season.

Mason Plumlee will replace Nurkić in the starting lineup. Nurkić has started all 23 games he's been healthy for this season; Plumlee has appeared in 32 games this season, tied for the team-high with Tyus Jones.

