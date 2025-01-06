Suns bench Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkić amid Jimmy Butler trade interest
Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is planning to move Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkić to the bench starting with their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, according to a report from Chris Haynes on Sunday evening.
The drastic change comes in the midst of a four-game losing streak for the Suns, who are now 15-18 and sit at 12th place in the standings. Their last win came against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.
It also comes on the heels of a report from The Stein Line that reiterated the Suns' interest in a trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrminetal to the team, which included public comments about his future in Miami.
Ryan Dunn, the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will start in place of Beal. Dunn has averaged 6.5 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field in 29 appearances for the Suns this season. Beal, a three-time All-Star, has averaged 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 23 starts this season.
Mason Plumlee will replace Nurkić in the starting lineup. Nurkić has started all 23 games he's been healthy for this season; Plumlee has appeared in 32 games this season, tied for the team-high with Tyus Jones.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
'I already died': JJ Redick isn't fazed by Charles Barkley — or anyone — doubting the Lakers
Magic Johnson, Lionel Messi among 19 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients
Heat lose to Jazz 136-100 in first game of Jimmy Butler suspension
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for seven games, will listen to offers for him
LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record for 30-point games with his 563rd
Chicago Bulls plan to retire 'hometown hero' Derrick Rose's jersey next season
-
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard expected to make season debut vs. Hawks on Sunday
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Will star guard remain in Miami past trade deadline?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
'I already died': JJ Redick isn't fazed by Charles Barkley — or anyone — doubting the Lakers
Magic Johnson, Lionel Messi among 19 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients
Heat lose to Jazz 136-100 in first game of Jimmy Butler suspension
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for seven games, will listen to offers for him
LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record for 30-point games with his 563rd
Chicago Bulls plan to retire 'hometown hero' Derrick Rose's jersey next season
-
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard expected to make season debut vs. Hawks on Sunday
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Will star guard remain in Miami past trade deadline?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners