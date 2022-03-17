National Basketball Association Stephen Curry's foot injury sparks debate over diving plays in NBA 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without their biggest star until the playoffs, according to reports.

After suffering a foot injury on Wednesday night, Stephen Curry underwent tests that showed no structural damage or fractures. But the sharp-shooting guard might not return to the team for about a month, according to ESPN.

Curry was injured against the Boston Celtics while scrambling for a loose ball as Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the reigning scoring champion’s leg. Curry grimaced in pain as he got up, but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like Smart’s lunging move and made it known.

"I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee," Kerr said. "That’s what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play, just let him know."

The move by Smart sparked a discussion over diving plays in the NBA during Thursday's edition of "First Things First."

Though he doesn't believe Smart meant to cause any harm to Curry, Kevin Wildes argues diving should be banned by the league.

"It should be eliminated from the game. It should be a flagrant foul, ejection on the board," he said.

Wildes went on to list other players who have been injured off dives, including LeBron James.

"Diving has a bit of romanticism to it. 'Ah, it's hard-nosed basketball' ... There's a certain love of the grittiness of diving for a loose ball. But at the same time, I don't think anybody will debate that it's a dangerous play.

" … I think it's akin to the way the NFL is protecting the quarterback."

Nick Wright understood Wildes' argument but pointed out the inconsistencies with past debates over dirty plays in football.

"If we are going to make it illegal in basketball, can we enforce in football not twisting ankles?" Wright asked.

Nobody — not even Kerr — is saying that Smart's play was dirty. But was it dangerous? Should that sort of play be removed from the NBA?

That's a debate for the NBA to consider as the league hits the final run to the playoffs without one of its most dynamic players.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.

