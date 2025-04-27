National Basketball Association
Steph Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
Published Apr. 27, 2025

Stephen Curry eventually found his shooting groove while Houston tried everything to stop him, finishing with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Rockets 104-93 on Saturday night without Jimmy Butler for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Playoff Steph delivered while Playoff Jimmy became his biggest cheerleader on the bench — in a full-length fur coat.

Buddy Hield had 17 points off the bench with five 3-pointers as the Warriors won their sixth straight Game 3 in the opening round. Gary Payton II scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Chase Center. The biggest question will be whether Butler can heal in time to contribute.

The Warriors missed their do-everything forward after he suffered a pelvic injury and deep gluteal muscle contusion in a hard fall during Game 2.

Fred VanVleet hit consecutive 3-pointers and had a three-point play to score Houston's initial nine points and wound up with 17. Alperen Sengun added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Curry has 4,053 career playoff points and passed Tony Parker (4,045) for 10th-most in NBA history.

The 37-year-old star missed his three 3-point tries in the opening period as Golden State went 2-for-13 from long range, finally connecting from deep 5:16 before halftime. His 13-point second quarter helped pull Golden State within 49-46 at the break after trailing by 13.

Dillon Brooks fouled out with 3:47 left, a day after he defended Amen Thompson's foul on Butler that led to the injury and called Draymond Green a "dirty" player.

Thompson, Brooks and all the Rockets were booed during pregame introductions.

Then Brooks fouled Curry 11 seconds into the game. He picked up his second foul at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter, delighting the crowd. The fans were equally thrilled when Sengun drove to the basket and badly missed when trying for a one-handed slam late in the first. Brooks had four fouls by halftime.

The Warriors had lost three straight at home over the final week of the regular season, beating Memphis in a play-in game that doesn't count in that record.

