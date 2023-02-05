Steph Curry to miss All-Star Game, multiple weeks with leg injury
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion in lower left leg.
Curry will miss the 2023 All-Star Game after suffering the injury in Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to reports.
Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his leg defending a drive late in the third quarter.
"Any time a guy’s going to get an MRI there’s a concern level, for sure," coach Steve Kerr said Saturday night. "So we’ll just have to wait and see the results."
On the season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
