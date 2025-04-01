National Basketball Association
Steph Curry hits 12 3-pointers, scores 52 as Warriors defeat Grizzlies 134-125
Published Apr. 1, 2025 11:13 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry had 52 points, including 12 3-pointers, as the Golden State Warriors held on for a 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Curry was 16 of 31 from the field, making 12 of his 20 shots from distance, the dozen 3-pointers matching his season high. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, and Draymond Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Warriors moved into fifth place in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 36 points and six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points. Zach Edey had 10 points and 16 rebounds as Memphis dropped its third straight.

Takeaways

Warriors: The win allowed Golden State to overtake Memphis for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors have made their move by going 3-2 on a road trip. It was a two-fold move since the Warriors had a 3-1 lead in the season series.

Grizzlies: Memphis' freefall in the standings continues and has it teetering at the play-in game line. From Feb. 2-19, Memphis was second in the conference and still held the spot at the end of the month.

Key moment

Golden State was hanging on with 1:13 left when Curry missed a 3-pointer, but Brandin Podziemski tipped in the miss for a 127-122 lead

Key stat

Curry was unstoppable in the first half, hitting his first five shot, including four from outside the arc. He had 32 points in the half, going 11 of 16 from the field and 8 of 10 from outside the arc. After Curry's last 3-pointer in the half, coach Steve Kerr just turned and shook his head in disbelief.

Up next

Golden State ends its six-game road trip in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday. The Grizzlies start a three-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents, traveling to Miami also on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

