Is Steph Curry a top-10 all-time player?
Is Steph Curry a top-10 all-time player?

19 mins ago

Stephen Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history — but is he one of the top-10 players of all time?

Curry has made the most 3-pointers in the history of the game. In addition, he has three NBA championships to his name and back-to-back MVP awards. 

Still, Skip Bayless said he's hesitant to call Curry one of the game's greats on "Undisputed."

"Steph is the greatest shooter ever and revolutionized the game from the 3-point line, obviously. But none of that qualifies him for the all-time top 10. There's too much missing from Steph's resume."

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate if Curry is a top-10 player in the history of the game.

The one thing missing in Curry's trophy case is a Finals MVP award.

Upon winning his first championship in 2014-15, Curry watched Andre Iguodala take home the honor. The next two championships were shared with Kevin Durant and it was K.D. who won Finals MVP both times.

Bayless continued to make his case by referencing the 2016 NBA Finals.

"In those games, his 3s that revolutionized the world are starting to draw a lot more iron than nylon," Bayless said of Curry. "In Games 4, 5 and 6, he shot 37% from the floor, which is just horrendously bad. A career 45% 3-pointer shooter shot only 36% from 3, he had seven assists in those three games to 12 turnovers."

In Game 7 of those Finals, Curry scored 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting, including 4-for-14 from 3.

"We had a lot of great things happening in a see-saw game in which Steph was not to be found," Bayless said. "He completely disappeared down the stretch … and it disqualifies him in my view from being a top-10 player."

Chris Broussard landed on the opposite side of the spectrum when it came to Curry's standing as one of the game's premier all-time players, saying that the Golden State legend isn't in the top 10 yet, but is creeping closer.

The good thing for Curry is he has another NBA Finals appearance on the horizon, meaning another opportunity to win a fourth title and a Finals MVP. 

If that were to come true, the top-10 conversation won't be one he can easily be left out of.

