Sixers rule rookie star Jared McCain out for season following knee surgery
Sixers rule rookie star Jared McCain out for season following knee surgery

Published Jan. 9, 2025 10:01 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will miss the rest of the season following left knee surgery last month on a torn meniscus.

The 20-year-old McCain spent one season at Duke before the Sixers made him their 2024 first-round draft pick. McCain was off to a fantastic start and had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games. He started eight games and was an instant fan favorite in large part to amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

McCain earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honors for November but complained of knee soreness after a Dec. 13 game against Indiana.

McCain has been one of the few highlights for the Sixers, scoring a career-high 34 points in a loss to Cleveland in mid-November. He had scored 20 or more points in eight games this season.

Injuries to Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — billed as the team's "Big Three" after George's offseason arrival — have limited the trio to playing parts of only three games together. As a result, the Sixers have stumbled to a 15-20 start.

Embiid (left foot sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) and KJ Martin (left foot) have all been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans. George is probable with groin tightness.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

