National Basketball Association
Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup
National Basketball Association

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup

Published Jul. 7, 2023 11:12 p.m. ET

Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, both top-four picks in the NBA draft, left their Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries.

Both of their coaches said they didn't know the severity of the players' injuries. Top players often are shut down early in Summer League as a precaution.

Henderson injured his right shoulder and Thompson his left ankle in the Rockets' 100-99 victory over Portland. Thompson said his ankle was sore, but Henderson was not made available to the media. He didn't appear concerned in the arena afterward.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of the G League Ignite, didn't have his shoulder in a brace or sling. He had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. He left in the third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson, the No. 4 pick out of Overtime Elite, had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 selection Victor Wembanyama, and Houston plays the Detroit Pistons, who drafted Ausar Thompson, Amen's twin brother, with the No. 5 pick.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson
Amen Thompson
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League debut: A must-see event with a forgettable start

Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League debut: A must-see event with a forgettable start

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes