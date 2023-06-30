National Basketball Association
Rui Hachimura agrees to re-sign with Lakers on three-year, $51 million deal
Published Jun. 30, 2023 8:46 p.m. ET

Rui Hachimura has agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal, The Athletic reported Friday.

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in January of last season. Across the 33 regular-season games that Hachimura appeared in for the Lakers, he averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5/29.6/72.1. He then averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 55.7/48.7/88.2 in the playoffs.

The Lakers claimed the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and reached the conference finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

Washington selected Hachimura with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. Hachimura was one of several midseason acquisitions for the Lakers (D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba were the others), who traded guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to Washington to acquire the forward.

Hachimura was one of a handful of Lakers on the free agent market, Russell, Beasley, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. among the others.

