Rockets reportedly acquire multiple picks from Nets, pursuing Kevin Durant trade
Updated Jun. 25, 2024 11:07 p.m. ET

The NBA offseason is warming up.

Just minutes after the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks completed a shocking blockbuster deal for star two-way forward Mikal Bridges, the Nets completed a deal involving several draft picks with the Houston Rockets, per a report from ESPN.

Houston acquired a 2027 first-round pick from the Nets (originally acquired by Brooklyn from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade) in exchange for Brooklyn's original 2026 pick. The Rockets also acquired the right to swap the team's 2025 first-rounder (from Oklahoma City) for a 2025 Suns first-rounder.

In addition, the Rockets acquired swap rights to a 2029 first-round pick from either Dallas or Phoenix, and the best pick from one of the teams the same year (dependent upon where both teams finish in the standings that season). 

According to ESPN, the Rockets made the deal with the pursuit of several top stars in mind, including Durant himself.

Houston reportedly would be open to send a massive haul of picks, including some of the ones they just acquired from Durant's former team, to Phoenix in exchange for the 35-year-old superstar. But Phoenix has stood pat on any potential Durant talks, per ESPN, voicing its intentions to run it back the trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal next season.

But Houston may have a potential package too good to pass up, and if Phoenix will not bite, it appears the Rockets will remain on the aggressive hunt for a superstar that can help them win now.

